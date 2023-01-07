Family meals, the rush to buy last-minute gifts or to find the last bargain in the sales may have meant that many have been confused and have not checked if the last great Christmas raffle, the Draw of the Child, it has made them a little richer.

To find out if you’ve won one of the coveted big

Children’s Lottery prizes, or a slightly more modest one from the same draw, you can go to your trusted administration and ask them to check your tickets one by one. But you can also do it quickly and easily from home with the

Children’s Lottery checker of the truth.

With this system, in just a few seconds you will know if luck has smiled on you this year and you start 2023 in a different mood. To do this, you only have to enter the number of each tenth that you have played and then the amount of money invested in it. This is because you don’t always buy a complete ticket, since it is very common, especially in special draws like this or the Christmas Lottery, to share a ticket with family, friends and co-workers. Therefore, if you have a ticket to share among four people, the amount that you must indicate in the search engine is 5 euros instead of the 20 that the tenth costs, and that way you will know directly the prize you will receive.

Once you have filled in both fields, the number and the amount you have played, all you have to do is press the ‘check’ button and cross your fingers to find out if fortune is on your side this time.

The awards



Nearly two million prizes are distributed in the Nilño Lottery draw. The first is equivalent to 200,000 euros to the tenth, while the second and third prize are rewarded with 75,000 and 25,000 euros, respectively.

It should be noted that these amounts are not those received by the owner of the lucky tenths, since the Treasury keeps 20% of the prizes that exceed 40,000 euros. This means that the third prize winners will get the full money, while the second and first prize winners, on the other hand, will receive 63,000 and 168,000 euros, respectively.

With the Child’s draw, the rain of money does not end here, since it also counts among its prizes with the extractions and approximations. Thus, two four-digit numbers will be drawn that will distribute 20 prizes of 350 euros for each of the tenths that ends in these figures. There will also be fourteen extractions of three figures, which will award 100 euros to the tenths that match these. Finally, five two-figure extractions will be made, which will award 40 tenths to those tickets that match their last two numbers.

In addition, the approximations are four prizes that are given to the numbers close to the first two prizes. Specifically, the one before and after the first prize receive 1,200 euros per tenth, while the one before and after the second receive 610 euros.

Other minor prizes



The awards do not end here. If you enjoyed the live draw and saw that your numbers were not among the winners, there is still room for hope. There are 99 prizes of 1,000 euros each that reward the remaining 99 numbers of the hundred first prize. There are 99 more with the same operation for the second prize hundred and another 99 for the third prize.

In the same way, there will be 198 prizes of 1,000 euros each for the tickets whose last three figures are the same and are arranged in the same way as those of the one that obtains the first and second prize. In addition, 999 prizes of 1,000 euros each are awarded for the tickets whose last two digits are the same as those of the first prize.

There are also 9,999 refunds of 200 euros, 20 to the tenth, for tickets that have the same last figure as the first prize. Finally, 20,000 refunds of 200 euros each will be granted for bills whose last figure is equal to that obtained in the first and second special extraction of a figure.