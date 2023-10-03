In the age of digital communication, where every call and text message leaves a digital trail, privacy has become a precious treasure.

Sometimes, for security reasons or simply to maintain a degree of anonymity, it is necessary call from a hidden number without revealing your data.

Fortunately, in the vast world of mobile technology, there are simple methods available to everyone to achieve this task without having to resort to third-party applications.

In this article, we will guide you through two effective methods that will allow you to hide your number when making calls from your smartphone.

You will no longer have to worry about exposing your identity in situations where you want to keep it confidential.

Privacy and security are fundamental values ​​in today’s digital age, and knowing these tricks can make the difference in your mobile communication experience.

Method 1: Through the Phone app

Access the Phone app on your mobile device. Dial the phone number you want to call, but here’s the trick: insert the code #31# before the number. This will tell your phone to hide your caller ID. Finally, press the call button and that’s it! Your phone number will be hidden from the recipient of the call.

Method 2: Call Settings

If you prefer a more permanent solution, you can set your smartphone to hide your number by default. Here are the steps:

Open the calling application that is configured by default on your smartphone. Look for the settings button, usually represented by three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. Select the “Settings” section and look for the “More Settings” or “Additional Settings” option. In the “Calls” section, you will find the “Show my caller ID” option. Activate this option. Choose the “Hide my number” function. From now on, all your calls will go out with the number hidden automatically.

These methods are simple and effective to ensure your privacy when making phone calls. You will no longer have to worry about revealing your number when necessary. Technology is on your side, use it wisely!