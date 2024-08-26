According to the criteria of
To register, you have to access the link USA Jobs that CBP released in which several vacancies are available with salaries ranging from US$72,553 to US$82,764 per yearthat is, approximately US$6,000 to US$6,800 each month for the indicated profession.
There are a total of five open registrations currentlyand they will be available only for a few days. There is one that ends on August 30, but there are also others that extend a little longer and will remain enabled until September 6, 11 or 15 of this year.
In what locations are CBP job openings available?
CBP is a national entity and The five job openings they currently have are spread across several regions of the United States.For example, they are looking for an attorney general for the Department of Homeland Security. Harpers Ferry, West Virginiain exchange for US$82,764.
On the other hand, there is a vacancy for the Office of the Chief Legal Counsel which is located at Washington, District of Columbiaat the same salary as the previous offer. It should be noted that all offers are aimed at a general attorney, but with different salaries according to the location and the designated sector.
The three remaining vacancies are available, as can be seen in USA Jobsfor Minneapolis, Minnesotaand Houston, Texaswhile there is one that is suitable for several locations at the same time. Each of the options mentioned can be submitted through the aforementioned page.
