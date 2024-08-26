The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBPfor its acronym in English) is always involved in every border procedure that occurs at the ports of entry to the country, and it means a very prestigious entity at the national level to which Many workers aspire to be part of.

Therefore, The job offer with juicy salaries that the organization is spreading is becoming irresistible during the last hours for those who wish Becoming CBP Lawyersaccording to what they reported through their social networks inviting applicants to send their profiles. “It’s a great day to become a CBP attorney! Check out our current vacancies,” they wrote on their X account.

To register, you have to access the link USA Jobs that CBP released in which several vacancies are available with salaries ranging from US$72,553 to US$82,764 per yearthat is, approximately US$6,000 to US$6,800 each month for the indicated profession.

There are a total of five open registrations currentlyand they will be available only for a few days. There is one that ends on August 30, but there are also others that extend a little longer and will remain enabled until September 6, 11 or 15 of this year.

CBP announced the search for lawyers

In what locations are CBP job openings available?

CBP is a national entity and The five job openings they currently have are spread across several regions of the United States.For example, they are looking for an attorney general for the Department of Homeland Security. Harpers Ferry, West Virginiain exchange for US$82,764.

On the other hand, there is a vacancy for the Office of the Chief Legal Counsel which is located at Washington, District of Columbiaat the same salary as the previous offer. It should be noted that all offers are aimed at a general attorney, but with different salaries according to the location and the designated sector.

The three remaining vacancies are available, as can be seen in USA Jobsfor Minneapolis, Minnesotaand Houston, Texaswhile there is one that is suitable for several locations at the same time. Each of the options mentioned can be submitted through the aforementioned page.