The sales and purchases and, therefore, the income from Mercado Libre have increased in recent years, which is why here we will tell you how much does a delivery person earn from the ecommerce platform and what are the requirements that you must meet to be one.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, million people took refuge in their homes and chose to make their purchases through the different e-commerce platforms, Mercado Libre being one of the most popular in Latin America.

There are many advantages of using Mercado Libre to make your purchases or, instead, to sell your products, as well as to generate income beyond selling your items, how? Being yellow platform package delivery man.

If you are not one of those who is very good at selling things, don’t worry, you can still generate income through Mercado Libre by delivering the products that suppliers send.

In this sense, before telling you what are the requirements that the most popular ecommerce site in Latin Americait will be necessary to specify how much you can take to the bag if you work as a delivery person.

How much does a Mercado Libre delivery man earn?

In case you didn’t know, a Mercado Libre delivery man can earn more than a thousand pesos a day, taking into account that a 6-hour route is paid at 650 pesos, while a 9-hour route is equivalent to 900 pesos. However, a person can take 2 routes of 6 hours a day, that is, work delivering packages from the e-commerce site for 12 hours and pocket more than a thousand pesos, although the company will deduct taxes from said earnings.

Requirements to be a Mercado Libre dealer

Once you are clear about the earnings you can have as a Mercado Libre dealer, we will now list the requirements that the ecommerce giant asks of you to fill this job position:

Current driver’s license

Circulation card

RFC (SAT)

Digital Seal Certificate (SAT)

e.signature or electronic signature (SAT)

Proof of tax situation (SAT)

Sedan type car or SUV type truck less than 15 years old and with civil liability insurance.

It is worth mentioning that if you want to find out more about how to work as a Mercado Libre delivery person, you can consult it on the official page of the ecommerce platform, where you can answer any questions you have about it.