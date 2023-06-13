Just a few days after it began to circulate that Shakira and lewis hamilton are at the beginning of a relationship, the Colombian star released a couple of details about his family life and its beginning in USA after moving from Barcelona.

On countless occasions, the 46-year-old from Barranquilla has made it clear that Sasha and Milan they are the most important thing in your life, as well as your only priority.

During an interview with ‘Millennium‘, the interpreter of ‘January day‘ He talked about what he likes most about his two sons and how he organizes his professional life to spend more time with them.

“My driving force right now is my children, my family,” said the artist during her return to Barcelona, ​​where she was seen enjoying herself alongside Lewis Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The beautiful singer said that despite the difficult times she has gone through since her scandalous separation of Gerard Piqué for his infidelity with Clara Chiait is her little ones that have made her get ahead: “I think that what I have enjoyed the most at this moment in my life are my children.”

“You have to think about the future, but with them it is always thinking about the present, there is no way to lose concentration because they call each of my senses to commit myself to each moment”.

Likewise, the celebrity explained that life with Milan and Sasha is a “present environment”, emphasizing that it is very important for her to always take care of both.

“That’s why I really enjoy it and more and more, now that the older boy talks and talks and doesn’t stop talking, I love it.”

