After the Colombian National Team secured its place in the final of the Copa America 2024, Hundreds of fans are preparing their suitcases to travel from Colombia to the United States and witness the exciting closing of the sporting event live.

In response, travelers are looking for the best prices to fly to Miami where the Cup final will be held. We tell you what the value is that each company offers according to their website.

Travel agencies and online platforms have reported a significant increase in inquiries and reservations for flights to destinations in the United States, especially to near cities to the place where the final will be held.

Find out the prices of traveling from Bogotá or Medellín to Miami by filtering the ticket, to arrive in the United States on Saturday July 13 and return on Monday July 15th to Colombia. These are the rates for the five airlines you can travel on.

Latam.

Avianca.

American Airlines

Wingo.

Emirates.

It is important to note that the change in the rates is specific to the airlines mentioned and this value may vary.

Flights on Latam Airlines

From Bogotá:

Latam Airlines offers for a single person, from Bogotá to Miami (direct), a fare from: $3,331,000.

From Medellin.

In the case of traveling from Medellin to Miami with a stopover, the airline offers a fare from: $3,005,662

Flights on Avianca

From Bogotá:

Avianca offers for a single person, from Bogotá to Miami (direct), with a trip duration of approximately 3 hours and 48 minutes, a fare from: $4,184,210.

From Medellin:

The price for a single person, from Medellin to Miami, with a travel time of approximately 4 hours and 48 minutes, is:$3,700,000.

Wingo flights

From Bogota

According to the flight specialist site, Kayakyou can travel through Wingo from Bogotá to Punta Cana International Airport and, from there, to the United States for a value of $3’500.882

Emirates

Emirates offers a value of $7’992.000 from Bogotá to Miami airport from Saturday, July 13 to Tuesday, July 16.

According to their website, in the case of Medellin, there are no flights with Emirates. You would have to travel to Bogotá on another airline.

American Airlines

From Bogotá:

The American airline offers for a single person, from Bogotá to Miami, with a stopover and a trip duration of approximately 5 hours, a fare from: $4,245,000.

When checking to travel from Medellin to Miami ‘Lowest rates’ options are not enabledthe result is in premium class with a value of $26,744,000

Premium rates

It should be noted that the rates were filtered by ‘cheapest flight’, as well as the tickets for ‘premium’ class or ‘business class’, can cost up to 12 to 28 million pesosas evidenced on the different platforms.

