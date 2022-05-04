Back to the (new) normal, uncertainty in Ukraine, the switch from gas to electricity: these are all reasons for the increasing demand for electricity. In the meantime, the supply has not grown along with it and because electricity is linked to gas, the price has skyrocketed. An annual extra cost item of 462 euros compared to last year, the CBS calculated in January (for a household with average energy consumption, with constant annual consumption). Every reason to purchase solar panels: the payback period is more like four and a half than seven years.