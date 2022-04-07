War Russia-Ukraine, Draghi: “The prospect of growth has worsened”

There war in Ukraine continues and according to the messages sent by USA And Born looks very long. “Months or maybe years,” said the secretary of the Atlantic Alliance Stoltenberg. Also Italy must take this into account and the premier Dragons he says it clearly, presenting the new document on economics and finance. The Council of Ministers – reads the Corriere della Sera – has approved the provision, others are planned 5 billion of euro of expenditure for households and businesses. “We must not dramatize the situation, but it is necessary be realisticit is clear that the war caused a worsening of the prospects of growth. Consumers and businesses today see a less positive futurebut we will do everything necessary to help families and businesses “.

The answer on how to get out – continues the Corriere – is also in one rhetorical question that the Prime Minister himself asks: “I believe that the question is between peace and operation of the radiator, or air conditioning in summer, I think this is the question we need to ask ourselves and I do too. On the price cap, on a ceiling on the price of gaswe await a response from EUwhich will make a proposal in a few days, but we can also proceed with national measures. Germany And Holland I disagree – says the premier, who will meet the Dutch prime minister today Mark Rutte – but at some point we can also do it ourselves “.

