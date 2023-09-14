If you are passionate about fashion but sometimes resist the high prices, worry no more, the department store Liverpool has a great option for you if what you are looking for is new footwear, since, put the Nike Air Max at auction.

Can you resist buying some sneakers for less than a thousand pesos? Liverpool, the company that stands out for being a chain of department stores that usually captures everyone’s attention for its wide variety of products, such as clothing and accessories for men, women and children, household items, furniture, cosmetics and other consumption, had an impact this time, in the footwear area.

Although the chain founded in 1847 usually becomes a trend by placing large sales, this time, it had an impact by placing a discount on the Nike footwear brand, since it is recognized as one of the most iconic and recognizable sports brands in the world, it has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry, since it is synonymous with quality, innovation and style.

Therefore, Nike, standing out because its products are highly valued by athletes, fitness enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike, Liverpool decided to place this unmissable offer so that their clients can purchase tennis shoes from the aforementioned brand.

The Nike Air Max are one of the brand’s most iconic footwear lines, because it is characterized by sole cushioning against impacts during activity Physically, likewise, these sneakers offer incomparable comfort and style because there are designs for women and men in the colors that each client desires.

The news that Liverpool on its official website offers the Nike Air Max for less than a thousand pesos excited fashion and sneaker lovers, because with this offer they have a unique opportunity to obtain a pair of high-end footwear at an affordable price.