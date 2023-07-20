callDo you want insight into your finances and learn how to save (better)? For a series in September, we are looking for three households who want to take on a ‘savings battle’ for a month. Who saves the most? The participants win free groceries and savings advice from experts.

With the help of expert tips, the three chosen households try to save as much as possible. At the checkout in the supermarket, but also in the field of fixed costs and energy. The three participants all win a shopping package from Albert Heijn.

In the series we follow the chosen households in word and image every week during the expensive month of September. We ask how things are going, how they 'earned' money and what useful tips they would like to share with readers. Do you enjoy participating, do you want to save money, tell your story and inspire other readers? Then we're looking for you!

In a nutshell:

– You are available once a week in September for an interview and/or video.

– You don’t mind being open about your finances.

– You see opportunities to save and want help with that.

– In return you get: guidance and tips from experts, and a shopping package from Albert Heijn. The household that saves the most wins the largest package.

