Mexico.- Since the department store Coppel was founded in 1941 and has come a long way to become one of the most important in the country in its field, only with face-to-face competition from Elektra, owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego. That is why there are always people interested in starting to work in it and, above all, in knowing how much do you pay.
That is why on this occasion DEBATE brings to you some of the wages that Coppel offers its workers with figures provided by the platform indeedan employment website that according to its description has more than 250 million monthly users.
The labor exchange published a list of positions of the company originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, as well as their respective salaries in some parts of Mexico. It should be noted that salaries vary depending on the particular department store and the city of the Republic in which you are, even so, you will have an approximate.
Below are the average salaries of a Coppel worker in the country:
- Store Manager: $17,148 per month
- Teller: $6,661 per month
- Driver: $7,463 per month
- Seller: $6,372 per month
- Promoter: $6,930 per month
- Sales: $7,239 per month
- Floor salesperson: $5,964 per month
- Store Manager: $17,398 per month
- Department Store Clerk: $6,738 per month
- Collection Supervisor: $6,741 per month
- Collection Agent: $7,236 per month
- Bank teller: $8,153 per month
- Extrajudicial collection agent: $7,766 per month
- Credit investigator: $6,351 per month
- Collection Manager: $8,239 per month
- Collection Manager: $15,147 per month
- Home Collection Executive: $7,423 per month
- Finance Manager: $15,716 per month
- Credit counselor: $7,495 per month
