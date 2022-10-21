Mexico.- Since the department store Coppel was founded in 1941 and has come a long way to become one of the most important in the country in its field, only with face-to-face competition from Elektra, owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego. That is why there are always people interested in starting to work in it and, above all, in knowing how much do you pay.

That is why on this occasion DEBATE brings to you some of the wages that Coppel offers its workers with figures provided by the platform indeedan employment website that according to its description has more than 250 million monthly users.

The labor exchange published a list of positions of the company originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, as well as their respective salaries in some parts of Mexico. It should be noted that salaries vary depending on the particular department store and the city of the Republic in which you are, even so, you will have an approximate.

Below are the average salaries of a Coppel worker in the country:

Store Manager: $17,148 per month

Teller: $6,661 per month

Driver: $7,463 per month

Seller: $6,372 per month

Promoter: $6,930 per month

Sales: $7,239 per month

Floor salesperson: $5,964 per month

Store Manager: $17,398 per month

Department Store Clerk: $6,738 per month

Collection Supervisor: $6,741 per month

Collection Agent: $7,236 per month

Bank teller: $8,153 per month

Extrajudicial collection agent: $7,766 per month

Credit investigator: $6,351 per month

Collection Manager: $8,239 per month

Collection Manager: $15,147 per month

Home Collection Executive: $7,423 per month

Finance Manager: $15,716 per month

Credit counselor: $7,495 per month