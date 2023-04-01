Canada.- It is well known that the same company has different salaries depending on the country, proof of this are the vacancies in Canada for the restaurant chain McDonald’s with salaries of up to 51 thousand pesos per month.

The most famous chain of hamburgers, breakfasts and ice cream, McDonald’s has vacancies in branches located in the Canadian territory, so if you are interested in being part of this brand, in this note we will tell you the requirements.

Do you want job? Canada has vacancies at McDonald’s with a salary of 51 thousand pesos

It is common that, in Mexico As in many countries, one of the first jobs for young people is in fast food restaurants, highlighting among these the much-loved McDonald’s.

Thus, although in the Mexican Republic, as well as in countries of Latin AmericaBeing aimed at young people, especially, the jobs in the hamburger chain are not as well paid.

However, it seems that the situation, in this sense, changes in the branches located in Canada, where these types of jobs are visibly better paid.

Under this framework, the Canadian government jobs page posted a vacancy as a counter manager in one of the McDonald’s branches, with a salary of up to 51 thousand Mexican pesos per month.

If you are interested in applying for a vacancy at McDonald’s in Canada, here are more details about this job with which you would be pocketing around 612 thousand Mexican pesos per year.

First of all, it stands out that in total There are 6 vacancies for the counter clerk position at McDonald’semployment that the fast food chain offers to Canadian citizens or to permanent or temporary residents of the North American country who have a valid Canadian work permit.

Likewise, counter employees must have the following knowledge:

Knowledge in fryer management.

Management of the meat grill.

Counting and control of electronic cash register.

Meanwhile, in addition to the salary of 51 thousand pesos per month, the vacancies at McDonald’s give the following employment benefits:

Law benefits.

Group insurance benefits.

Lunch included.

Anyone who wants to apply for the job must register their application at the official website of the Government of Canada, specifically in the “Job Bank” section.