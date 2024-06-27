If you have contracted the Internet or Totalplay pay television you must pay close attention and it is that the rates have been modified again, it is even announced that the packages.

Totalplay has increased its costsso now it has new rates and even packages that offer more megabytes to navigate on Internetso we will share all the details with you right away so that it doesn’t take you by surprise.

The Grupo Salinas company It now offers internet from 125 Megabytes for a cost of $519 pesos per month, when previously the basic internet-only service was 75 Megabytes for $499 pesos per month.

Now all packages have 3 free months of Apple+, the prices are for prompt payment and it is shown that, for example, the 150 Megas package for $599 per month has disappeared, now the 250 Megas package is available for $629 pesos.

Another of the Totalplay packages The 300 Megas plan for $729 pesos has become obsolete. From now on, it is possible to purchase 500 Megas for $759 pesos, or the 1,000 Megas plan for $1,399 pesos.

Previously you could also purchase 600 Megas for $959 pesos, now that package is no longer available, but to make it easier for you, we show you what the new prices look like and how many Megas it offers you.

Internet only packages

125 MB – $519 per month.

250 MB – $629 per month.

50 MB – $759 per month.

1000 MB – $1,399 per month.

Totalplay INCREASES RATES again: LIST of Internet COSTS. Photo: Special

If what you prefer is to choose a package that provides you with internet but also cable TVthen consider these to be the new costs per package

Internet + TV packages

60 MB – $615 per month

125 MB – $699 per month.

250 MB – $809 per month.

500 MB – $959 per month.

1000 MB – $1,599 per month.

So there you have the new Totalplay rates, the changes have been considered from July.