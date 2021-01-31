Be a fan or detractor of Apple, it is undeniable and indisputable that his remembered Apple-1 is one of the most iconic personal computers in the history of computing. Presented on April 1, 1975 at the Homebrew Computer Club in Palo Alto, in a few years when the effervescence of personal computing peaked, we are talking about the first device marketed by a company founded that same day, and that over the years has become the giant that it is today.

Designed by Steve Wozniak, and with a distribution strategy planned by Steve Jobs (Wozniak, at first, did not consider marketing it), the starting price of the Apple-1 was $ 666.66, and to cover production costs, both had to sell some personal property. What happened from then on, of course, is history (and a most interesting history, like that of many other companies in the valley), and as with many elements of history, the elements that write it are revalued. Much.

At the time, 200 units of the Apple-1 were produced, of which as is more than imaginable, only a small part is preserved, which makes them especially coveted by collectors, who wish to have in their possession one of the computers that changed everything. Something that explains that, over the years, their value has been increasing.

How much does an Apple-1 cost?

In November 2010, for example, an auction was opened at Christie’s that, although it did not reach the 250,000 dollars that some analysts indicated, it sold for a not inconsiderable 157,000 euros. An amount that three years later, in 2013, fell particularly short compared to the $ 671,400 that was paid for another unit, or the $ 905,000 paid by the Henry Ford corporation to add an Apple-1 to your museum. The alternative to paying that much money is to lurk at recycling centers, in case history could repeat itself.

Now a new record may be set, as a “new” unit of the computer manufactured personally by Wozniak has been put up for sale on eBay, unlike the previous ones, for which traditional auction houses were used. And it is not just any unit, it is one of the 50 Apple-1, a quarter of the total production, sold by Apple to Byte Shop, another pioneering name in the history of computing. Byte Shop, in turn, designed a wooden box (the original Apple-1 was just a plate) and added a Datenetics D keyboard, thus making it only necessary to connect it to the television to use it.

Krishna B Blake, the current owner and seller (calling himself Krishmiti) already tried to sell it for $ 1.75 million in 2019. Two years later and with a reduction of $ 250,000, it is reasonable to think that this time the Apple-1 could find a new owner. In addition, and to be able to use it immediately after purchase, it also includes a vintage Sony TV-115 and a video modulator, in addition to the power supply.

This Apple-1 is listed on one page trying to collect information about all existing units today, and is assigned the number 79 (which can be found on the computer), where the authenticity of the same is verified, as well as the activities in which it has been employed in recent years, in addition to seeing multiple photographs of it, with the that it is possible to check its current state (and end with long teeth, in case you yearn to be able to get one of these pioneers).

Images: Krishna B Blake