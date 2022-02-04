On many occasions, the couples want to go one step further and although it sounds like ‘marriage’ on this occasion we refer to a different society, undertaking together is also moving forward, although this sounds like a hunky-dory plan, the truth is that there are several things that you should consider the following things.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), shared a series of recommendations for people interested in undertaking with their partner, here we leave them:

Benefits of undertaking with your partner:

Confidence will be a strength: The objective of maintaining a business in an optimal way is necessary to have mutual trust, because, when undertaking with your partner, you should not worry about this point, because he is one of the people you trust the most, in addition to being able to support you as a team.

New ties unite them: Having a project together will serve to create new ties and links, which will strengthen the relationship, however, it is important not to forget that within society it is important to separate work from personal time as a couple.

Less wear: This will help to divide the tasks, due to the design of strategies, getting clients, selecting personnel and keeping track, which can require a lot of time, effort and care, so your partner can be your motivation and support to face these scenarios.

Fewer obstacles: Whether your business works from home or in the office, by working together, some activities such as planning tasks, dealing with personal issues or solving problems will be much easier, since they will not be delegated to third parties.

Disadvantages of starting a business with your partner:

There is a very thin line: One of the biggest challenges when creating a project with your partner is to cross the lines and easily mix the personal sphere with work and vice versa, so it is important to have limits and work and partner agreements.

A lot of time together: Some couples believe that the best thing for their relationship to work is for them to spend some time apart, to avoid getting fed up or bored. To prevent this from happening when you start your business, it is important to create a plan where you have different spaces or activities and thus not get lost in the monotony.

Lack of diversification: It is important to emphasize to entrepreneurs is to keep all the hopes and financial goals in a single project, because in case the business does not prosper or stops working, the income of both can be lost, so look for several sites in where to invest it can be more profitable.

Likewise, the Condusef points out that there are various reasons for undertaking together and others for not doing so, but maintain a balance between both He will be able to help both of them manage the bad and take advantage of the points in favor, likewise, he shared some tips for couples to undertake.

Define boundaries between your relationship and the business: It is important to establish limits on issues such as work hours and the division of tasks, this will help guarantee a healthy coexistence.

Business problems stay in business: For your relationship and your business to work well, it is important that you both agree not to take business problems home with you, it is important that any difficulties that arise stay there.

Shared vision and goals: talk about where they want to take the business, that will help them fight and plan goals aimed at it.

clear accounts: this will help them compromise and avoid potential conflicts.

In business and love, trust should not be blind: Trusting your partner does not mean that you should allow unjustified leave or other actions that may affect the business.

If you want to know more information about the recommendations and financial actions that you can start applying in your life, you can visit the Condusef website through the following link https://www.condusef.gob.mx/, where you can learn more about the financial learning programs offered by the Commission.