Dog lovers, in general, do not settle for just one, that is why if you are thinking of add a new tenderloin to your family we will tell you when it is best time to do it.

They say that two are better than one, and that is more than demonstrated when you have two puppies instead of just one, because it is not only beneficial for the human family of canines, but also for your dog companion.

We are clear, then, that there are many advantages with introduce a new canine to the family, however, what always leaves us with doubts is the moment in which to do it is the ideal.

That is why an Internet user, through the TikTok social network, posted a video in which he detailed what, precisely, the best time to bring a new furry home and that it be the best for everyone.

It is so, according to the American Standard K9 accountThe best time to add another expert depends on the age of the dog that is already in the home, since the way in which both are related will depend on this.

In this sense, the man, who defines himself as “number 1 dog trainer”, maintained that if you want to bring a dog in the development stage to the house of the same age as the one you have, it is very possible that they develop something called “litter syndrome”.

Although, in general, the “litter syndrome” It is not necessarily bad for the dogs, since they are related as if they had grown up in the same litter, the only drawback is that it is extremely difficult to breed them at the same time.

“Normally it’s not twice as difficult. It’s four times more difficult to deal with two young cubs,” the expert said.

Meanwhile, in the event that it is not contemplated to add a young puppy or of the same age as the one you have, It is recommended to wait two years to bring the new dog membertime in which the first should have reached the maturity of its species.

“Therefore, we, as professional dog trainers, recommend that you not bring a second dog into your family until your first dog has reached full physical and mental maturity, which is around two years of age,” he concluded.