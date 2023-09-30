The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) conducted a study where it makes recommendations to consumers about some of the best cell phones on the market, in order to give them complete and detailed information before they carry out an acquisition.

In the cell phone industry It is one of the most expensive, which is why the regulatory body suggests that the population take into account some important considerations before investing a considerable sum in a mobile device.

What is one of the best cell phones on the Profeco market?

One of these main characteristics that makes phones more expensive is their brand, although today there are many options in the market. market to be able to get a good, pretty and cheap cell phone; some of these are recommended by the Profeco.

In the study carried out by the attorney general’s office this year, it found that the Samsung S22 It is one of the best on the market, this cell phone is high-end and has many functions that are the latest in the industry.

This model has a pretty good camerawhich will allow you to take High-quality photographs or videos and good browsing speed. As well as enough storage capacity to download numerous apps.

Although the Profeco recommended mid-range cell phones that are also of good quality and are affordable for the consumers pocket. Among those that stand out the most are the Samsung Galaxy A13, ZTE Blade V40, Oppo Reno 7, Motorola Edge 30 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11; The prices of these models range between 2,600 and 9,000 pesos.

According to Profeco This is one of the best cell phones on the market. It is necessary to point out that, before purchasing a new mobile device, you can make sure you know the processor performance, camera quality and storage capacity; This way you can make a more accurate choice for your needs.