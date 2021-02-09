Killer Instinct had an epic comeback in 2013 at the hands of Double Helix, who knew how to bring the old mechanics to a new generation of consoles.

Competitive mode was revived and we’ve had new content over the years, but every game has an expiration date.

Many fighting game fans want a new Killer Instinct, and it seems that Microsoft also, but the big problem is that it does not have a studio that can dedicate itself to creating it.

The epic return of Killer Instinct was in charge of the study Double Helix Games, who had the mission of giving him his first push; however, this was acquired by Amazon in 2014.

Iron galaxy was assigned to bring new content to the game, but is currently focused on other projects, including some ports from other games.

Recently content creators Rand al Thor and Jez Corden, they talked about the possibility that Microsoft launch a new Killer Instinct, and although they assure that there is provision for it, they do not have a study that does it.

There is provision, but hands are lacking.

In a podcast broadcast ‘The Xbox Two’, Rand and Corden stated that Microsoft has among its plans a sequel to the fighting game, but at the moment there is no one to take care of it.

It seems that the studios under his supervision are working on other projects that do not allow them to include Killer Instinct on his schedule, at least for the moment.

It is necessary to point out that, for now, Microsoft has not officially stated if this information is real, but it would make sense that they are dedicated to creating new content for their Xbox Series X / S.

It seems that the wait for a new Killer Instinct it will be long, very very long.

We recommend you:

Source.



