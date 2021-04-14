If you mobile begins to suffer as the years go by and you were thinking of buying a new one, you may want to reconsider.

The Senate Mexican approved a new initiative to create a list of mobile phone users nationwide, for which you will have to provide your biometric data.

As you can imagine, this initiative generated protests and negative reactions from cell phone users who consider it an invasion of privacy.

This initiative was approved with 54 votes in favor, 52 against and seven abstentions, so the president must review it and, if necessary, publish it.

In total there will be 10 data registered when buying a cell phone or hiring a plan, among them are: line number, activation date and time, name, nationality, official photo identification number, and CURP.

This initiative is intended to combat extortion and fraud calls, because ideally they will know who to accuse when they occur.

Of course criminals would not use their own phones to commit their crimes.

A risk to the safety of cell phone users

The problem with this initiative is that this database could give our information to strangers.

The Network for the Defense of Digital Rights published a statement in which it points out the possible problems that are not being considered for this registry.

In this document, the report of the Global Association of Telephone Operators GSMA on mandatory SIM card registration, where it is indicated that there is no evidence of the effectiveness of these cell phone records.

Hopefully this initiative can be stopped, or else it could expose all users.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



