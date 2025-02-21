Humans have been raising dogs and cats selectively to have “perfect pets.” The Startup Los Angeles Project aims to accelerate this process with genetic engineering to create rabbits that shine in the dark, hypoallergenic dogs and cats and, in the future, real unicorns.

Los Angeles Project is an original idea of ​​the Biohacker Josie Zayner, which in 2017 was injected with the CRISPR genetic editing tool during a conference in San Francisco and broadcast it live: “I want to help humans genetically modify.” He also practiced a fecal transplant and a Covid Diy vaccine (do it yourself). Zayner is a founder and executive director of The Odin, who sells homemade genetic engineering kits.

His current proposal is to create the next generation of pets: “As a human species, we have the moral obligation to improve animals.” Co -founded with the Biotechnology businesswoman Cathy Tie, former CEO of PayPal CEO Peter Thiel, Los Angeles Project aims to create “more complex, interesting, beautiful and unique animals.” The name of the company, based in Austin, is a wink to another controversial project: the Manhattan project, which developed the first atomic bomb during World War II.

Courtesy: Los Angeles Project

Bright and fluorescent rabbits

During the last year, Los Angeles Project has sneak up while their team of five people experimented with frogs, fish, hamsters and rabbits. They have used CRISPR to eliminate genes and insert new ones; They also tested a less known technique: integration mediated by restriction or remi enzymes, with which they integrate a new DNA in embryos. These modifications in the embryo change the genetic composition of the resulting animal.

In its laboratory, the use of CRISPR serves to add a gene to rabbit embryos so that they produce fluorescent green protein (GFP). The objective, according to Zayner, is to transfer the modified embryos to female rabbits this week. If everything goes well, the company will have bright bunny in a month. Rabbits have a gestation period of only 31 to 33 days.

They will not be the first fluorescent animals. Scientists often use GFP to monitor the activity of genes or cellular processes of an organism, often to study disease. Currently, rodents, monkeys, dogs, cats and fluorescent rabbits have occurred, but none of them for commercial purposes. The ideal of Los Angeles Project is to design luminous bunny and other animals to sell them to consumers: “The companion sector is huge and totally undervalued,” Zayner explains.