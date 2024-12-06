Every year, nearly one million fraudulent transactions are carried out in Spain using debit or credit cards, a phenomenon that has generated growing concern among both consumers and banking entities. The majority of these frauds, an alarming 77%, occur in online purchases, while 20% occur in physical establishments. This situation shows the vulnerability of users in the management of their financial data and the urgent need to increase safety awareness.

The methods used by scammers are diverse and range from duplication of cards until they are stolen or lost. In many cases, consumers make it easier for criminals by making purchases on fraudulent websites that perfectly imitate those of legitimate companies. This type of scam not only causes the loss of money invested in products that will never arrive, but also allows the creators of these sites to obtain valuable personal information, which can be used to make other unauthorized expenses.

Although banks have the obligation to refund money lost in case of fraudthere are important exceptions that should be taken into account. According to current regulations, if a user loses their card or it is stolen and used without their consent, the bank is only responsible for reimbursing expenses exceeding 50 euros, until the client notifies the incident and requests the cancellation of their card. . For example, if expenses totaling 300 euros are incurred before notifying the loss, the bank must return 250 euros. In contrast, if the notification is carried out before any operation is carried out, the entity is obliged to refund all of the money.

What the Bank of Spain suggests

In this context, the verification of transactions is crucial for greater financial security. The Bank of Spain advises consumers make sure the amount charged is correctreviewing the information presented on the point of sale (POS) terminal screen before confirming the payment. Furthermore, it is recommended request a receipt at the end of the transactionsince this document can be essential in case of discrepancies.

With the popularization of modern payment methods, such as contactless and the use of mobile devices to make payments, the alert becomes even more necessary. For purchases of less than 50 euros, it is not mandatory to enter the PIN, which increases the risk of fraud if proper precautions are not taken.

In a landscape where fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated, digital self-defense is a shared responsibility. Financial education and caution in transactions are essential to protect personal resources and avoid falling into the networks of scammers. With the right information, consumers can effectively face the challenges of the digital world and, above all, protect their personal finances.