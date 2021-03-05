If the search for a house to buy is a rather complicated task, signing a mortgage loan to finance its acquisition can make more than one person sleepless, since, in general, it is about contracting a debt with the bank consistent and long lasting. Likewise, sooner rather than later, in the negotiation process, the entity puts on the table the offer of financial or insurance products (or also less common items) that it associates with the loan and for whose contracting the user obtains a discount on the cost of the mortgage. For more than a year and a half, the law has regulated this practice, so experts advise looking at the criteria with which these products have to be marketed and evaluating their suitability, among other factors, before committing to sign them.

In the jargon of the sector, the terms “tied sale” define any offer constituted by a mortgage loan contract and other financial products or services, which form an inseparable set. In the words of Patricia Suárez, president of the Association of Financial Users (Asufin), this translates into “the impossibility of contracting the mortgage without the mandatory subscription of these products.”

The Real Estate Credit Law, which came into force in June 2019, prohibits this practice, as long as the entity fails to demonstrate – and the Bank of Spain certifies it – that it derives a clear benefit for the loan holder, having take into account market prices.

The rule provides for two exceptions to this rule. The first refers to the insurance that guarantees the collection of the debt contracted. In this case, “the lender may require the borrower to sign an insurance policy to guarantee compliance with the credit contract, as well as property damage insurance provided as collateral,” says the analyst from the Spanish Mortgage Association Leyre López. However, the bank cannot reject an alternative policy from another company that the client proposes, if its conditions and benefits are similar to those demanded by the entity.

The second exception refers to savings or payment accounts. “The lender may require the borrower, family members or related persons, to contract these financial products, if they serve as operational support or guarantee for the loan,” adds López.

Bonuses and surcharge

What the law does admit is the existence of the so-called combined sale. But what is the difference with linked products? “The nuance is that the combined sale is the contracting of these same products in exchange for more advantageous conditions, but in no case can obtaining the mortgage be made dependent on its subscription; They can only be offered to improve loan conditions, ”explains Suárez.

In the case of proposing the combined products, the bank will issue at the same time another offer on the same property in which they are not included. “With this, the consumer will be able to compare and see the savings they would achieve. The financial institution also provides indicative costs for the combined products, which makes it easier to compare the economic benefits or losses that their subscription may entail, ”says Simone Colombelli, director of Mortgages of the bank comparator iAhorro.

The cost of the services associated with the mortgage is key. These can make it more expensive to such an extent that they lose all the advantage of the bonus for which they subscribe, “since the provider that the bank advises is usually theirs,” says Colombelli. For this reason, he suggests looking closely at the equivalent annual rate (APR), that is, the effective cost of these products, and not just the bonus they carry on the mortgage. “You have to do an exercise in numbers that shows up to what point its cost compensates for the reduction in the interest rate of the loan,” says Suárez, in the same sense.

In López’s opinion, a lot will also depend on the term of the mortgage. “The higher this is, the bonus obtained by applying the combined product could also be more interesting and balance the added cost”, he highlights.

They are needed?

In any case, in Given the historically very low interest rate scenario in the mortgage market, the combined contracting of products is a line of business “highly exploited by entities, given that mortgages leave little profit margin,” says Suárez. In this way, the client who requests a mortgage loan will see how the bank also proposes, among others, “a home or life insurance, direct debit of the payroll, credit cards, a pension plan, protection insurance of payments ”, according to López. More and more common is the offer of “investments, for example in funds,” adds Colombelli. And Suárez emphasizes that sometimes it can even appear “the hiring of alarms for the home”.

“Although it is not mandatory to subscribe them to obtain advantages in the mortgage, the entities make it seem like it. The information that is given to the client during the negotiation has to be transparent and understandable at all times and, with these products, many times it is not ”, denounces the president of Asufin, for whom it is essential to go to free competition to compare .

In the same way, Colombelli believes that, before opting for these products, the customer should carefully consider their own condition to determine more exactly how much they would pay for them. For example, in the case of home insurance, “all the parameters must be taken into account, such as the size of the house, its age or the age of the policyholder.” And, above all, assess whether they are really essential. “Hiring something unnecessary just to discount part of the loan never ends up paying off”, Colombelli ditch.

And if the time comes for repentance, nothing prevents the contract for a combination product from being terminated. “The consumer is entitled to cancel it if the benefits it offers cease to meet their needs, or to renegotiate and modify them,” says Suárez. Of course, by canceling the contract “the bonus agreed in the mortgage will be lost”, concludes Colombelli.