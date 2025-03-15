Rare diseases, although characterized by affecting a small number of people or a reduced proportion of the population, are more common than many think. It is considered rare disease to that whose prevalence is less than five cases for every ten thousand people in the European Community. Although there are few people who suffer from each of them, there are many existing ones.

One of them, and More unknown, it is ataxiaa disease that Federation of Ataxias of Spain defines as “the disorder characterized by the decrease in the ability to coordinate the movements, manifesting as a tremor of body parts during the realization of voluntary movements, such as difficulty to perform precise movements or as difficulty in maintaining balance.”

Actually, it is not considered a disease as such, it is rather a characteristic symptom of more than 300 degenerative processes that are in addition to ataxia and that may vary according to the type. The appearance of this health problem is usually progressive, presenting first with a feeling of lack of balance when walking and ending with a disabled effect.

Cerebellum | Istock

The best known ataxia is the so -called Friedreich, which is hereditary and causes lesions in the cerebellum, but More than 200 different types have been studied and all share the alteration of coordination in movements. Although this disease usually appears by inheritance, there are also other possibilities such as trauma, tumors or congenital abnormalities.

Ataxia symptoms

The main reason and cause of this disease appears when a part of the brain, known as cerebellum and in charge of controlling the connections between the muscles and coordination, suffers a problem that interrupts your functions. Their symptoms should not be confused with similar ones caused by other diseases, but it is important to pay attention if some of the following elements often occur.

The alteration in the march, the balance and the coordination of the limbs, is one of the main symptoms of ataxia. Being a problem that affects the nervous and muscle system, symptoms will appear as a strange position in the feet, impossibility of controlling balance and even Difficulty eating, writing or climbing a zipper. Given these facts, it is advisable to go to the doctor to perform the relevant tests. Not all balance losses or losses are an indicative of ataxia.