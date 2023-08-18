Mexico City.- All inactive accounts and content will be deleted as of December 1, 2023, reported the company Google.

Through a statement, the firm explained that it seeks to protect users’ private information and prevent any unauthorized access to accounts, even if the services are no longer used.

“We are going to change the period of inactivity for Google accounts to two years in all our products and services. Inactive accounts and their content can be deleted from December 1, 2023,” he said.

He explained that the mentioned adjustments will begin to be implemented from today, and that it will be applied to any inactive Google account.

The firm said the changes won’t affect users unless a Google account has been inactive for two years or hasn’t been used to sign in to any Google service during that time.

“Although the changes take effect today, we will not start deleting accounts until December 2023. If your account is deemed inactive, we will send several reminders to your email and recovery addresses,” he clarified.

In that sense, he warned that after deleting a Google account, the Gmail address of the deleted user cannot be used again to create a new one.

He said the easiest way to keep a Google account active is to log into it at least once every two years.

“If you have signed in to your Google account in the last two years, it will be considered active and will not be deleted,” the company said.

He indicated that the new policy has some exceptions. For example, a Google account with YouTube channels, videos, or comments, an account that has a gift card with a money balance, or an account that has a published app (for example, an account that hosts an app on the Google Play Store). .