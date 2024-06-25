According to the criteria of
Are you already considering where your next vacation or business destination will be? Recently, a prestigious report released the world’s top 100 airlines in 2024, and were announced at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.
As to the first places in the worldthese were occupied by the following airlines:
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- Emirates
- ANA All Nippon Airways
- Cathay Pacific Airways
What are the World Airline Awards, and how do they choose the best airlines in the United States and the world?
According to the official site, the Skytrax World Airline Awards are often considered the ‘Oscars of the aviation industry’ because they are reportedly the most coveted quality awards for airlines, and represent a benchmark of excellence in the United States and elsewhere in the world.
To get the results, Travelers from around the world participate in the global airline passenger satisfaction survey. They also clarify that in this selection they are not restricted to airlines nor do they have a preselection of any company, since Any airline can be nominated and win.
Neither Registration fees for the survey are not considered, nor payments to attend the awards event. where the names of the winners are announced, as well as there are no charges for the use of the logos and results of the awards by the winning airlines.
