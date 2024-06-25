According to the criteria of

Are you already considering where your next vacation or business destination will be? Recently, a prestigious report released the world’s top 100 airlines in 2024, and were announced at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Among these, some stood out American companies such as Delta Air Lines in 21st place, United Airlines in 42nd place, Alaska Airlines in 60jetBlue Airways in 65th place, American Airlines in ’78Allegiant Air, place 82Sun Country Airlines at site 86Southwest Airlines in 93rd place and Hawaiian Airlines in ’99.

As to the first places in the worldthese were occupied by the following airlines:

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

Emirates

ANA All Nippon Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

Passengers participate in a global survey. Photo:iStock Share

What are the World Airline Awards, and how do they choose the best airlines in the United States and the world?



According to the official site, the Skytrax World Airline Awards are often considered the ‘Oscars of the aviation industry’ because they are reportedly the most coveted quality awards for airlines, and represent a benchmark of excellence in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

To get the results, Travelers from around the world participate in the global airline passenger satisfaction survey. They also clarify that in this selection they are not restricted to airlines nor do they have a preselection of any company, since Any airline can be nominated and win.

Neither Registration fees for the survey are not considered, nor payments to attend the awards event. where the names of the winners are announced, as well as there are no charges for the use of the logos and results of the awards by the winning airlines.