Mexico City.- The increasing use of ChatGPT, a technological tool that uses recreational Artificial Intelligence (AI), raised the creation of fraudulent domains to 910 percent in the last six months, so greater caution is recommended to avoid extortion.

This according to the Palo Alto Networks Research and Threat Intelligence Unit called Unit 42, from November 2022 to April 2023, domains of fraudulent internet pages were developed, using the name and brand of ChatGPT.

It indicated that during the indicated period, 118 URLs were detected, better known as the addresses that are typed when browsing the web, which contained a file or malicious program related to ChatGPT.

“We have detected an increasing number of suspicious products that use the official OpenAI API for ChatGPT, so we urge users to stay defensive against potential security risks,” said Daniela Menéndez, Country Manager of Palo Alto Networks Mexico.

In order not to be deceived, the company specialized in cybersecurity revealed the attack modes used by hackers, so that users can detect the falsehood of many of the programs or Internet pages.

So are the different attacks

The investigation unit explained that scammers typically create a fake website that imitates the official look and feel and then trick users into downloading malware with a fake “Download for Windows” button or sharing sensitive information, Palo Alto explained. .

He added that another element that can help people avoid being a victim is through alleged financial payments to use ChatGPT.

The specialist said that OpenAI offers the use of its ChatGPT technological tool for free, however, there are portals in which scammers lead victims to fraudulent sites, arguing that these services must be paid for.

Also, some scammers are taking advantage of the growing popularity of OpenAI to obtain cryptocurrency.

“A scammer abusing the OpenAI logo and Elon Musk name to lure victims into a fraudulent cryptocurrency distribution event could be identified,” the company denounced.

He highlighted that another type of scam is the use of AI imitation chatbot applications, in which users are deceived by offering ChatGPT services.

“To date, this type of tool is not endorsed either by the OpenAI company or by the technology platform,” warned Palo Alto.

Finally, the company recommended users to locate the availability of ChatGPT in the region, since this technological tool is not available in all nations of the world.

Today there are several open source projects, free software without the need to pay for a license, which allow users to connect to ChatGPT through various automation tools.

“Since ChatGPT is not accessible in certain countries or regions, websites built using these automation tools or APIs may attract a significant number of users from these areas,” he concluded.