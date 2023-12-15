Friday, December 15, 2023, 11:18 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Internet has completely changed the way of life of many people. Currently, most of the procedures in banking entities or Social Security, among many others, can be carried out from home. Digitalization has also completely revolutionized social relationships, which today, in addition to being carried out in person, is also carried out through platforms such as TikTok, Instagram or X.

However, beyond contacts, these social networks are also the setting for 'challenges' or 'trends' like the one that went viral and which consisted of recreating what your yearbook photo would be like in an American high school in the 90s, a trend that many 'influencers' and users followed in a rush.

CaixaBank warns that the 'apps' used to generate these images use deep learning algorithms to change the context of a person's image and construct what is known as a 'deepfake'. They do it so well that it is difficult to distinguish them from reality and that is, precisely, the key to their success. The problem is that it is not always known exactly what these types of applications do with the personal data of the people who use them.

What is personal data?



Many people are quite careful with their personal data, such as ID, telephone number or address. But the truth is that it is not common to have the same consideration with the voice or the image. The Spanish Data Protection Agency highlights that personal data is considered to be “any information that allows you to determine, directly or indirectly, your identity, such as a vehicle license plate, an IP address, etc.”

This means that both a person's image and voice are protected by data protection legislation. Something quite relevant right at this moment in time when it is coming to light that there are certain 'apps' that only with the photograph of a person can create fake images that look real and for unpleasant and harmful purposes. One of the most recent examples is the dissemination of doctored images of naked minors in a school in Almendralejo, Badajoz.

However, users become so engrossed in the results of these applications that they are not aware of the danger of sharing images of themselves.

Therefore, it is important to know what the personal data we display will be used for. This precaution is also essential to take with these applications, especially those whose origin is unknown.

Take into account the risks



A gesture as innocent as uploading a selfie to an application to participate in a viral challenge can mean that personal data is exposed and at the mercy of a company that we do not know where it is or what it is going to use it for.

Therefore, before launching into any trend, the experts' advice is to think before uploading an image, both of yourself and of another person, and carefully read the conditions that you are about to accept.