Many underestimate the importance of choosing one secure password when you go to create a new account on a web platform, and it is not uncommon for users to choose very common words or very simple combinations of characters even when registering for services such as personal emails or other services that somehow have access to our personal data.

In fact, what often escapes many users is that even the registration to a simple site, which we may use a few times in a year, requires the use of an effective password, and this is because on that site we may go to enter sensitive information such as name, surname, date of birth and who knows what other personal information that can put us at risk in case it ends up in the wrong hands.

For some it may seem trivial and obvious, but just take a look at the passwords most used in Italy to realize that there is a rather widespread problem that should not be underestimated, the choice of a secure password is in fact our first line of defense when we use web services and if we rely on simple combinations we could most likely regret it during our life.

Let me be clear, I am referring mainly to our peninsula, but here we are talking about a problem that is widespread all over the world. Taking a look at the most used passwords in the world, we discover that often the latter are simply conditioned by the language spoken in a particular country, but putting aside the language issue. most common passwords they don’t differ that much.

The most common passwords

A few examples? One of the most common passwords in English-speaking countries is “password”, while the Germans use “passwort”, therefore a simple difference in the final character, dictated exclusively by the language spoken in their country of origin. There are still many people who use the combination “qwerty” as a password, referring to the first characters found on our keyboards, but the layout in France is different, and in fact we find “azerty” among the most common passwords.

Then there are passwords that are particularly common in certain countries as they are linked to culture, sport or some trendy event; it is the case of Turkey, where among the most used passwords we find “Anathema”, which for us could also be a fairly original password, but it is not so for the Turks, since for them it is the name of a very popular band.

Among the most used passwords we find instead “juventus”, or “napoli”, combinations that are easy to remember, but just as easy to break.

There are also passwords that are commonly used almost everywhere, such as the classic “123456789”, which becomes “123456” for the lazy. In short, every nation has the most common passwords and they all share one thing: they are not secure.

How to make a password secure?

At this point the question arises, how can I choose a password that offers me greater protection? There are various rules that can be applied to achieve the purpose, namely:

Choose one random combination of alphanumeric characters and special symbols: the temptation to use as a password something that is close to us or that we like, whether it is the name of a loved one or our favorite football team, is certainly strong, but it should be avoided. Such passwords can be decrypted more easily by malicious people and therefore put us at risk.

of alphanumeric characters and special symbols: the temptation to use as a password something that is close to us or that we like, whether it is the name of a loved one or our favorite football team, is certainly strong, but it should be avoided. Such passwords can be decrypted more easily by malicious people and therefore put us at risk. Avoid short passwords : Most experts say that a password should be at least 8 characters long or even better between 12 and 15 characters. It must be considered that some types of cyber attacks try to decrypt passwords by trying all possible combinations and it goes without saying that each additional character makes this process longer and tedious, discouraging the bad guys.

: Most experts say that a password should be at least 8 characters long or even better between 12 and 15 characters. It must be considered that some types of cyber attacks try to decrypt passwords by trying all possible combinations and it goes without saying that each additional character makes this process longer and tedious, discouraging the bad guys. Use different passwords for different services: You should avoid using the same password for multiple accounts. Many use the same combination of characters for multiple services, Netflix, Spotify, Facebook and so on, but by doing so, if unfortunately an attacker should discover our beloved password, I will consequently have access to all our accounts and not only to one of them.

There are also other useful methods to increase online security, for example taking advantage of thetwo-factor authentication, which drastically increases the security level of our account and which is now increasingly widespread in the various online services (in some cases it is really mandatory). It is still possible to use a VPN, through which you can encrypt your web traffic and hide our online activities from malicious people.

If, on the other hand, you are subscribed to many online services and you want to apply the advice of the uniqueness of the password, it will become difficult to remember them all, so I recommend that you use a password manager; there are many available and using it you will have to remember only one password to have access to all the others.