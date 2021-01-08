LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers and one of the strongest and most critical voices in sport for the government of Donald Trump, again made his voice heard after the serious incident that occurred on Wednesday 6 at the Washington Capitol, where supporters of the president tried to take the seat of the congress.

Yesterday, on his social networks, King James published a photo on his personal Instagram, fully dressed in black, with a T-shirt with the phrase: “Do you understand now? (Do you undesrstand now?). “We live in two Americas,” LeBron wrote.

In turn, he shared an interview in which he recalled a 2015 episode when Joy-Ann Reid, a journalist for the MSNBC program, covered a demonstration in Baltimore for the police murder of Freddie Gray.

A picture from Oct. 27, 2020: LeBron James encouraging people to vote is displayed on a billboard outside the Staples Center sports grounds, REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson / File Photo

The 25-year-old victim had only had eye contact with officers when he was abruptly arrested by police, received neck and spine injuries and finally died after being hospitalized in a coma. One more example of police brutality with the African American population in the United States.

On social media, thousands demonstrated agreeing with LeBron and the disparity of actions when the police have to act, depending on whom.

“Do you undesrstand now? I know the answer to that. You don’t know yet because no matter what happens, you will never be judged, looked at like a madman, chained, beaten, shot and killed because of the color of your skin! 2 AMERIKKKAS (N. of R: the three K’s in reference to the Ku Klux Klan) in which we live, and it was live and direct in our capital of the Nation “, expressed LeBron in his social networks.