What do Rafa Nadal, Marc Márquez, Conor McGregor, Kobe Bryant, Michael Phelps, Michael Jordan or coaches like Cholo Simeone have in common? It is not the results, not even the way to win. We talk about the way of competing, a trait that defines those who have made the mentality a way to understand the sport. A vision of the ‘combat’ that they share, precisely, with the ancient Japanese fighters who centuries ago inspired a philosophy known as bushido or the way of the warrior.

All of them discovered in their day that their results did not only rest on their technical or tactical ability. Nor in his talent. Not even in a pristine condition. Your athletic performance is directed or piloted from another front: the mindset, a factor that distinguishes their way of traveling that path and that makes them true warriors. Not because of his ferocity, but because of his determination, his confidence, his respect for the adversary, the combat and his work.

The warrior mentality

Being, thinking and competing with the mentality of a warrior is what has led these athletes to grow without limits and to crown peaks only available to a few. But walking down that path is not easy. This mindset, like any other muscle in the body, must also be trained. What features distinguish it? What to do and how to think to exercise it to the maximum?

Training and competing with a true warrior mentality has nothing to do with what we can imagine a priori. It is not, as we said, bravery or fierceness that characterizes these athletes, but rather a code of conduct that, beyond sport, is an excellent guide for life.

This is the path that many of the most recognized athletes in the history of sport travel who have understood the role of mentality and have stood out for it: The warrior’s path.

1.- Athletes who have a warrior mentality know how to maintain clear mind. You will distinguish them before the game or competition looking for that moment of internal connection with themselves so as not to get carried away by emotions, to enter the competition and merge with it.

2. The path to that mindset is a process of continuous learning. We are facing an athlete who knows how to look back to absorb everything that has happened, learning from each action, from each fall, from each successful action and also from each frustrated action.

3. Confidence is another defining trait. A confidence that is not only present in victory, but also emerges in defeat. Your confidence neutralizes fear to failure and allows them to keep moving forward.

4. The athlete who pursues and embraces the warrior mentality possesses the ability to visualize victory. His degree of concentration, projection and confidence is such that he can visualize every blow, every kick, every action before the competition begins.

5. The warrior, like the Japanese fighter who inspired that path, loves what he does, his profession, his life mission, above all else. Can’t imagine doing anything else because it is in the practice of this exercise that he feels truly free and surrendered.

6. Perfection is sought through excellence and self-criticism. It is not about being perfect, but about being better, always focusing on continuous improvement. He knows how to recognize what he already does very well and what he still needs to become a more complete warrior with each passing day.

7. When we talk about an athlete with a warrior mentality, we also talk about someone able to celebrate every opportunity to compete as much or more than a victory. Understanding it as one more training that gives you the opportunity to be a better version of yourself every day in different contexts, making the learning curve longer and longer.

8. Approach each activity, each and every time, with the desire and need to do your best. Enjoy the moment and look the rival in the eye to decipher it, know how he feels and thinks, to defeat him with respect and the highest demand.

The mental factor

“I have no doubt that the mental is key. Whoever can better execute that emotional balance will be closer to winning”. Cholo Simeone, one of the coaches who has known how to better visualize the warrior’s path and transfer that vision of combat to his team, are words.

He is not the only one, also Kobe Bryant left us a lesson that with a good eye they called ‘Mamba mentality’: “The game is full of ups and downs – good times, bad times, and everything in between. I had to figure out how to strengthen my mind to stay calm and focused. I don’t mean to say that my emotions didn’t skyrocket or subside from time to time, but I was conscious enough to recalibrate them and regain my balance. I could do it in a way that others couldn’t, and that was really key for me. “

If you also want to flow mentally like a warrior, the first thing you should do is muscle out your mental toughness, just like Bryant practiced. Because yes, mental strength in sport is also trained. In fact, it is the factor that an athlete must train regularly to exceed their own limits and In this article you will find 8 tips to exercise it to the fullest.