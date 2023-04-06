Sweet and fun exchange between father and son on social media: Fedez jokes with Leone and asks him: “Love, but do you look like dad?” and the little one replies: “No”. But here the dialogue continues and Chiara Ferragni’s husband presses: “In your opinion, why not?” and Leone’s answer makes you smile.

“Because you have a beard and I don’t” Leone replies directly, making his father smile so much that he ironically writes “Honest” under the story. Father and son are increasingly close and make fans smile with scenes of everyday life. Ditto with the second child of the Ferragnez house, Vittoria who constantly gives smiles to her parents and millions of followers.