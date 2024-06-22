As the population ages, the proper retirement planning it becomes essential. However, many future retirees make critical mistakes that could significantly limit the amount of their pension, especially in Mexico under the Law 73 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

One of the most common mistakes is to assume that a long career automatically guarantees a high pension. However, the reality is that The pension amount is calculated based on specific factors including the recorded salary and the number of weeks of contributionsamong others.

Expectations vs. Reality

For example, a person with more than 25 years of service and more than 60 years of age, who has always contributed with the minimum salaryyou could face disappointment.

Despite meeting the basic IMSS requirements and hoping to receive a significant pension, the rule that establishes that no pension will be greater than the average salary recorded in the last 250 weeks plays against you.

IMSS: Strategies and common mistakes when planning your pension. / Photo: Debate

In this specific case, even considering a investment in Modality 40 of the IMSS to increase your pension, the time to establish an effective strategy is limited due to his advanced age.

In another case, a person who barely met the requirement of the 500 quoted weeks and is close to fulfilling 60 years You might find yourself in a more manageable situation.

The key here is that the IMSS rewards both the number of weeks contributed and the average salary, highlighting the importance of not only meet the minimum number of weeks but also to ensure a record of competitive salaries throughout the working career.

Retirement Planning Tips

1. Early review: Don’t wait until the last minute to review your pension situation. It is vital to start planning and evaluating your case before you turn 50.

2. Balance between weeks and salary: The number of weeks contributed and the average salary recorded are equally important. It is not enough to have a high number of weeks if the recorded salary is low, and vice versa.

3. Investment in your future: Consider investing in your career and retirement planning as you did in your education. Just as you invested time and money in your professional development, it is crucial to invest in your retirement planning.

4. Economic independence: The goal should be to achieve a pension that allows you financial independence. It’s not about luxuries, but about avoiding financial dependence, like asking your children for help.

5. IMSS Modality 40: If necessary, plan to invest in Mode 40 to improve your pension. The sooner you start this plan, the less amount you will need to save daily.

You see, preparing for retirement requires a proactive and well-informed approach. An adequate combination of weeks of contributions and a high average salary are essential to ensure a pension that covers your needs in old age.