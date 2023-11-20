The election of libertarian Javier Milei to the presidency of Argentina this Sunday (19) should considerably change the direction of the country’s economic management, which was under the command of representatives of Peronism in four of the last five presidential terms.

Argentina is experiencing a very dramatic period in its economic history, with more than 40% of its population living in poverty. The country is dealing with a broad devaluation of the peso, the local currency, and uncontrolled inflation – according to figures released by the Argentine Statistics Institute on November 13, the price increase in the last 12 months was 142.7%.

The economic chaos is the result of decades of populist Peronist administrations that increased public spending in an unsustainable way. During his campaign, Milei promised to implement strong control over public accounts and bet on the dollarization of the Argentine economy and the end of the Central Bank.