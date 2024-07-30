How does body art affect the mind?

According to the criteria of

“Epiphany Machine,” a performance that is also a scientific study, paints a portrait of the brain in dance—onstage and in data.

Two dancers perform a simple sequence of steps while wearing electroencephalography caps, which track the electrical activity of their brains. Lab technicians monitor the caps’ data on laptops. And on a large screen, kaleidoscopic projections illustrate the dancers’ brain activity for the audience in real time.

Feathery fractal trees grow and recede. Numbers snake back and forth, turning blue, then black. It’s beautiful and eerie.

“Epiphany Machine,” presented in June at Virginia Tech University, is a product of dance neuroscience, exploring the brain-body connection of the discipline.

Sophisticated imaging technology has helped reveal that the multifaceted demands of dance engage the mind as intensely as the body; that dance can root our minds more firmly in our physical selves; and that dancing together can help us stay connected to one another.

Neuroscience studies of dance are beginning to reveal the neural mechanisms behind the positive impact of dance on motor function, cognition and mental well-being in people suffering from neurological diseases.

“Dance is joyful and conscious,” said Julia C. Basso, one of the creators and performers of “Epiphany Machine” and director of the Materialized Brain Laboratory at Virginia Tech. But for those whose brains have trouble communicating with their bodies, it is “powerful.”

Dance involves many brain regions — sensory, motor, cognitive, social, emotional, rhythmic and creative. That makes it difficult to study, said Constantina Theofanopoulou, a dancer and neuroscientist who is a research assistant professor at Rockefeller University in New York.

Today, this is even more possible, thanks to improvements in so-called mobile brain and body imaging. Electroencephalography headsets, like those used in the Epiphany Machine, can now monitor brain activity with impressive precision.

Dancing also helps different areas of the brain communicate with each other, Basso said.

“Dance enhances the flow of neural communication,” he said. That increased connectivity could explain the state of flow that dancers are so familiar with.

The brain is a natural problem solver; dance, by strengthening its internal networks, can help you find better solutions.

Neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, for example, break down existing neural pathways. When that happens, the brain will try to create new pathways and neurons to be able to perform the same tasks using alternative resources, said Sofia Martins, a neuroscientist and psychotherapist.

“Because dance is so neurologically demanding, it’s actually giving the brain more options,” helping it create new neural pathways to replace damaged ones, she added.

Partner dancing may be particularly good for some neurological disorders. Madeleine Hackney, an assistant professor at Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, said that external movement cues — such as the touch of a dance partner’s hand — can prompt the brain to bypass its damaged regions.

Some of Hackney’s research has focused on Parkinson’s disease, which causes movement problems as nerve cells in the basal ganglia, a part of the brain involved in motor control, deteriorate or die.

A common symptom is a freeze-step, in which the feet appear to be glued to the ground. But “if you put your foot directly in front of the person’s foot, as you might do in the tango, they can step over it,” Hackney said. “The signal from the partner helps the brain bypass the broken basal ganglia networks and move to a different connection.”

The brain’s ability to synchronize movement to rhythm has deep evolutionary roots—suggesting dance may have them, too.

“What we’re finding is that some of the same brain regions that are activated when we talk are also activated when we dance,” Theofanopoulou said.

“It could be that species that can talk can also dance because evolutionarily there were similar pressures that guided them toward the need to coordinate their muscles rhythmically.”