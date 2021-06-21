They will perform the series with a children’s audience in mind. Production will begin until late 2021 or early 2022.

Final Fantasy IX, one of the many RPGs in the franchise of Square enix, will have a animated series in the future. The project will be in the hands of Cyber ​​Group Studios, an animation studio based in Paris. This series will have a very young audience in mind during their development, with an age range contemplated among the 8 and 13 years.

We still don’t know how many episodes the series will have.Cyber ​​Group Studios has a lot of experience working in children’s productions, and has a very wide catalog of series and animated shorts. However, although Final Fantasy IX may look more accessible to children in images when compared to the seventh or eighth installment of the franchise, its story handles serious issues, like life and death. What will Cyber ​​Group Studios have in mind for the script of the series?

There was no mention of the number of episodes in mind, but Pierre Sissman, CEO of Cyber ​​Group Studios, expects production to begin between late 2021, and early 2022.

Final Fantasy IX was released in 2000, but remasters of the title have come out on multiple platforms, giving the gamer community several options where they can enjoy the game. Some people have also put out their own personal projects based on this RPG, showing the love that fans have for the game.

Do you think an animated series focused on children could work for Final Fantasy IX?

More about: Square Enix and Final Fantasy IX.