Infidelities are nothing new, however, social networks, electronic applications and virtual platforms they have made “cheating” on boyfriends and girlfriends within the reach of a few taps on the screen.

Under this context, we will tell you right away how you can find out who their contacts are with in the app WhatsApp your sentimental partner talks more and without her realizing what you will do.

WhatsApp: how to know who your partner talks to the most without her knowing

Today almost all people who have a smartphone make use of instant messaging applications, WhatsApp being, without a doubt, the favorite of the majority.

With more than 2 billion active accounts internationally, according to what is referred to on the official website of the Meta messaging platform, millions of messages are sent through this app every day.

In this sea of ​​messages, where texts, photos, videos, audios and other files are sent and received, there are many who send lovers to each other, either to make an appointment or exchange intimate multimedia files.

Faced with this everyday situation, we immediately give you the steps for you to find out who is the person your boyfriend or girlfriend talks to the most through the application WhatsApp messaging:

*First of all, you must grab your partner’s cell phone

*After this, go to the WhatsApp app installed on your smartphone.

*Later, all you have to do is click on the three dots that appear at the top of the screen.

*Next, select “Settings” and then “Storage & data”.

*Once there, you will see a list of all the people your sentimental partner talks to on a regular basis.

*Currently, the name of the contact that appears at the top is the person your boyfriend or girlfriend talks to the most, since they have the most data.

Finally, two clarifications: on the one hand, if your partner is one of those who tends to delete conversations frequently, you probably won’t be able to know who the person your partner talks to the most is, and, on the other hand, remember that never It is good for a healthy relationship to be checking each other’s social networks and applications.