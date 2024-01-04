2023, that was also the year in which the Netherlands carefully started to throw away less rubbish. That doesn't happen automatically, reporter Sander van Mersbergen noticed during a voyage of discovery that took him past full collection machines, reluctant companies and buttery-soft rules. The good news: disposable shame quickly rears its ugly head with a reusable mug in your bag.
