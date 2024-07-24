Home page World

Do you still remember these 10 GDR refreshments? – 5 of them are now celebrating a comeback © Vita-Cola/ Instagram & DDR-Museum (montage)

GDR cult drinks are back: These 5 are currently experiencing a surprising revival. For others, we are glad that they are history!

Some of these nostalgic refreshments are now making a comeback. Just like some GDR sweets, they can be found on the shelves again. But with others, you can only be relieved that they are finally a thing of the past. Find out which GDR drinks are back in fashion here.

These 5 drinks are no longer available

5. “Erich’s Coronation”

For many adults, coffee was a part of their quality of life. People in the GDR did not want to do without coffee. But importing raw coffee was expensive and so coffee remained a luxury product in the GDR. When coffee prices exploded after a bad harvest in Brazil, even less coffee could be bought than before. The SED’s “brilliant” idea: mixed coffee – half coffee, the other half barley, peas or sugar beet. But because it did not taste good at all, the SED had to take the coffee mix, mockingly called “Erich’s Coronation”, off the market.

4. leko press

The cocoa powder is also said to be rather modest.leko press“ Leko Press therefore had to be heavily promoted by retailers in order to gain any acceptance at all.

3. Contratherm

Contra-what? You don’t know it? That could be because this refreshment was not for sale in the GDR. “Contratherm hot drink” was a specially developed soft drink for people who worked in extreme temperatures, such as in kitchens, bakeries or forges. It helped to prevent mineral deficiencies by compensating for them through sweating. Today we would buy it as an isotonic drink in the supermarket. It was manufactured by the VEB Getränkekombinat Berlin, which produced well-known brands such as Club-Cola and Spreequell. In contrast to these products, however, the “Contratherm” was only intended for employees in jobs exposed to heat and was therefore sold directly in the companies.

2. Lemonade with fruit flavour

In the GDR, it didn’t take much to name a soft drink. A simple title like “lemonade with fruit flavor” was completely sufficient. All that was needed was the amount of sugar and the name of the responsible VEB brewery. And the socialist version of customer transparency was complete.

1. Karena

Karena was a well-known lemonade with grapefruit flavor. The name stands for Kalorienreduced n/acloudy. Like others, the drink was available in returnable bottles. These had a light blue label with orange and yellow lettering. The retail price was 0.65 East German marks for 0.5 liters, plus a 30-pfennig deposit.

The 5 refreshments are making a comeback

5. Club Cola

Several types of cola were brought onto the market in the GDR. The most well-known are Club-Cola and Vita-Cola. Both are now available to buy again. Club-Cola was produced from 1967 onwards. Club Cola, developed at the request of the SED in 1966, was first bottled in 1967 at the Berlin beverage combine and won gold at the Leipzig Spring Fair in 1972. The taste was very different from Vita Cola. Club-Cola had a softer, less bitter taste. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Club-Cola initially disappeared from the market until Spreequell Mineralbrunnen took over production in 1992. Today the brand belongs to Mineralbrunnen Rhön-Sprudel and since 2003 has only been bottled in Bad Liebenwerda, no longer in Berlin.

4. Vita Cola

It is the cola of the East. Vita-Cola came onto the market in 1958. It has a slight lemon taste and is a little bitter. This is why it still has many fans today. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the cola was continued by small breweries under different names. It was not until 1994 that Thüringer Waldquell Mineralbrunnen GmbH, part of the Brau-&-Brunnen group, took over the brand. From 1996, Vita-Cola was again sold across the new federal states.

3. Pfeffi

Even today, Pfeffi is a must-have at many celebrations. What many people may not know is that many of them carry a piece of GDR history with them. The German peppermint liqueur market is dominated by two East German companies: Schilkin from Berlin with the clear “Berlin air“ and Nordbrand from Nordhausen in Thuringia with the bright green “peppermint“-or affectionately called “Pfeffi”. The peppermint liqueur is suitable both as a pure schnapps and for mixed drinks or cocktails. In any case, Pfeffi is a matter of taste, as it is very reminiscent of toothpaste or medicine.

2. Berlin Air

“Berliner Luft” is now also popular and widespread as a peppermint liqueur throughout Germany. In 2022, Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Kaufland and Rewe after a price dispute with the Schilkin distillery from their own shelves. But 400 independent Edeka retailers changed their minds because their own customers kept asking for the cult drink.

1. Green meadow

The Green Meadow was a real party classic in the GDR in the 1980s. This colorful cocktail combines Blue Curaçao, orange juice and sparkling wine and owes its green color to the mixture of ingredients. In the GDR, access to Blue Curaçao was limited – often only available in the Intershop or in exclusive delicatessens and not exactly cheap. With a fruity garnish and a dash of sparkling wine, this cocktail is a real eye-catcher and is now rightly ordered more and more often.

