Before confessing to her father that she had killed her little girl, Martina Patti asked him if he would always love her. Here’s what emerged

On the case of the death of Elena Del Pozzo, the 4-year-old girl who lost her life at the hands of her mother on 13 June 2022, in Mascalucia, in the province of Catania, Sicily, the father of the guilty woman is now speaking confess. Martina Patti had asked her fatherbefore confess to his daughter’s crimeif he would have them always loved. This is how the man talks about her today.

She was a gorgeous girl. Actually, she wasn’t her.

These are the words of Alfio Patti, father of Martina Patti, the 24-year-old mother accused in the infanticide trial of Elena Pozzo, her four-year-old daughter. The woman was in the cell of the Serafino Famà courtroom of the Catania court and she followed her father’s story in front of the witness stand.

Before the hearing, the President of the Court reminded Alfio Patti that, being the defendant’s parent, he could refrain from speaking. But he answers all the questions, from the prosecutor and the lawyers.

Martina Patti he partially confessed to him first what he had done. She had first told him about the false kidnapping of the little girl, and then went on to tell him what had happened to little Elena.

Martina Patti confessed to her father what she had done: no one ever believed Elena’s fake kidnapping

Martina’s face was strange, she was absent. I approached and asked, crying, where the little girl was.

To this question, Martina responds with another question:

Dad, will you still love me?

The man tries to reassure her, saying that everyone will love her and it is here that the 24-year-old tells him what happened:

“The little girl is no longer here,” but he never said she was dead.

Then Martina’s father added: