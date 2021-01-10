There were no mysteries. No matter who you ask before starting the Dakar, I was always going to give you the same trio of favorites: Sainz, Al Attiyah and Peterhansel. And the three occupy the provisional podium of the general car, but in a very different way because only two have completed the first week without major problems and maintain a close fight with less than six minutes of advantage for the French of Mini over the Qatari of Toyota. AS talks to both drivers at Hail’s bivouac during the rest day to discuss their first week.

“We have not done a perfect job, but we have not made any big mistakes and we have been very constant. We have always finished in the Top 4 and we are leaders, but it is a fragile leadership because six minutes is nothing, one or two punctures and it’s over. So we have to have a good second week because the difference is very small, there is no possible strategy, just push “, says Stéphane, who now sees his rival stronger: “Nasser only failed in the first stage and then it has been much better. The key is always to be constant, but it is not enough, you have to go to the maximum.”

And this is how Al Attiyah sums up his rally so far: “I am happy to start the first week winning three stages. It is not easy to open the track and win twice, we did some good strategies, we tried to push and I’m happy to achieve it. Let’s see if the second week we can do something like this, we are going in the right direction and I hope I can win the Dakar again. The car has improvements, but it is similar to last year and the biggest problem is still the tires, we have a lot of punctures. “And he says of the Frenchman that” he is one of the best drivers.

After reviewing their weeks, a question to consider: do they still count on Sainz in the fight or do they discard him? “Nasser and I are going to the limit, so we can make a mistake and Carlos can be back in the lead. 40 minutes is a lot, but we never know what can happen, if we miss a day and leave 20 minutes, it will cut us a lot and then everything would be possible. The victory is still open for Carlos, of course, “says his partner. “At the beginning there were three of us, but now we are only two to fight for the first place. Everything is possible, but now the difference with Carlos is very big, “disagrees with Toyota.

Your opinion on navigation

In addition to Sainz, we also asked them how they see that navigation that is giving so much to talk about. First, give your opinion Monsieur Dakar: “When everything is going well and there are no faults on the passenger side, you see it easy, but we too have lost ourselves a bit. We checked what the reason was, why we got lost … roadbook and the navigation was really difficult and at one point we didn’t slow down. Normally, when things get complicated with many roads, we have to slow down and analyze where we have to go. “

“The problem is that the top riders always do our best and thus there is no time to do a good navigation. The ‘roadbook’ is complicated, but if you go calmly and take your time, it is possible to follow it “, concludes. And Al Attiyah is more concise but just as clear: “The navigation is very good, it is very hard but I like it, it is good for the Dakar. roadbook it’s perfect, no problem, sometimes it is we who make the mistakes, not the organization. They are doing a great job. “Different points of view, as in everything.