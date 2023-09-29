Nowadays, social media has become a fundamental part of our daily lives, but it can also consume a significant amount of our time.

To help users control their usage and promote a healthy balance between online and real life, both Facebook as instagram have implemented tools that allow set time limits on these platforms.

Setting time limits on these social networks is an effective way to take control of your online experience and avoid spending endless hours scrolling through your feed. Next, we will explain how you can do it step by step:

On Facebook:

Open the app: Sign in to your Facebook account through the app on your mobile device. Head to Settings & Privacy: Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner of the screen and scroll down until you find ‘Settings & Privacy’. Select ‘Your time on Facebook’: In the ‘Your time on Facebook’ section, you will find information about the average time you spend on the platform. Set a daily reminder: You can set a daily reminder so that the app will notify you when you have reached the time limit you have set for yourself.

On Instagram:

Open the app: Sign in to your Instagram account on your mobile device. Go to your profile: Tap your profile photo in the bottom right corner of the screen. Access ‘Your activity’: Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner and select ‘Your activity’. Set a daily limit: Here you can set a daily limit of time you want to spend on Instagram. The app will notify you when you reach this limit.

Setting time limits on Facebook and Instagram is a great way to ensure these platforms don’t interfere with your daily life.

Remember that these tools are designed to help you find a healthy balance between the online world and the real world. Use them to your advantage and enjoy a more conscious experience on social media!