Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 06/20/2024 – 6:30

Beth Martin is a designer from Charleston, South Carolina, but in her head, she’s in the south of France touring a 1700s mansion.

The real estate website Zillow is where Martin tends to take a break, procrastinate and imagine what he would buy if money wasn’t an issue.

“I’m not really going to buy that, whether it’s an $11 million house or a $30,000 vintage Hermes bag,” says Martin, 40, with a laugh. “But I look at them. It’s how I daydream.”

Martin is not alone. There is even a term for her hobby: “Dreamscrolling”, according to the financial services company Empower.

Empower’s new study found that Americans spend 2.5 hours a day, or 873 hours a year, window shopping in modern times and staring at what they dream of buying.

“It’s an outlet for everything they’re dreaming about — imagining their ideal retirement, looking at houses, choosing vacation destinations,” says Rebecca Rickert, head of communications at Empower.

It is the opposite of “doomscrolling” (“negative scrolling”), the term popularized by Canadian journalist Karen K. Ho at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic amid so much bad news.

Ho — now a senior journalist at the website ARTNews — became known as the “lady who remembers doomscrolling,” telling people to get off their phones every now and then. Ho suggests that we should also be careful with “dreamscrolling”.

Don’t just stay in the dream

As much as it’s distracting and fun, we can’t spend the whole day dreaming about Bali or luxury bathroom renovations, he says.

“It’s worth remembering that real life is messier than whatever people are seeing on their cell phones,” he says. “Homeowners dealing with interest rates or renovation projects that didn’t work out; travel influencers suffering from loneliness, burnout and constant logistics; fitness influencers with body dysmorphia and endless restrictive diets.”

As long as you don’t overdo it, the Empower study found that “dreamscrolling” can be positive — defining what you want in life and planning actions. In fact, 71% of people who responded said that dreamscrolling motivated them to achieve their financial goals, says Rickert.

3 Ways for Dreamers to Avoid Overspending

SET LIMITS

If you’re browsing homes or vacation destinations to relieve stress after a hard day at work, that’s okay. But you may want to reduce your time online if those brief breaks are turning into several hours every day, hurting your productivity. Members of Gen Z do this the most, spending more than three hours a day “dreamscrolling.”

MAKE A CONCRETE PLAN

Let’s say “dreamscrolling” leads you to actually want to make a specific purchase or gain some experience. Taking steps to get there is when things get serious.

“The most rewarding part is using a dream as inspiration for an actual plan to do something,” says Ho. “Find out how much money and energy is needed and go through the process of saving and doing the work involved,” he adds.

Ho used these parameters to plan a trip to France with her mother in September.

HOLD THE MOMENTUM

Archive your dream purchases for the future by placing an item in an online cart or keeping the tab open. Don’t get excited and immediately click “buy” because the cost of all impulse purchases reaches an incredible $86,593.40 on average, according to the Empower study.