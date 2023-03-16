If you send money to your relatives from the United States, this information could interest you because the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) revealed which are the companies that give more money for your currencies.

The Federal Consumer Attorney, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, highlighted the importance for the Mexican economy of sending money to this country by Mexicans residing abroad, particularly in USA.

“Mexican heroes and heroines send an average of 350 dollars to their mother, to their wife, month after month,” which meant that last January they received 4,406 million dollars, that is, 12.45 percent more in relation to the same month of 2022, he indicated.

Sending remittances to Mexico continues to rise

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) reported that only in January of this year 4 thousand 406 million dollars of remittances to the Mexican Republic, for which it accumulates 33 months with an increase in the remittance of dollars from the United States

According to Grupo Financiero Monex, the growth in remittances is not attributed to a local economic recovery, but rather to the efforts of migrants who send resources to the country mainly from the neighboring country.

In January 2023, the 99.0% of the total income from remittances was made through electronic transfers, by adding 4 thousand 362 million dollarsBanxico explained.

For their part, remittances made in cash and kind and money orders represented 0.7 and 0.3% of the total amount, respectively, registering levels of 29 and 15 million dollars, in the same order.

For this reason, Profeco highlighted the importance of properly choosing the company through which the countrymen will send the money to make your dollars work in Mexico and for those who receive it, locate the closest one to reduce transportation costs.

Which companies pay more money for remittances, according to Profeco?

According to Profeco, ulink It is the best option for sending remittances, both in deposit to account and in cash. In addition, he revealed which are the ones that pay the least.

remittance payments

Ulink paid more than 6 thousand 289.50 pesos without charge for commission, exchange rate of 17.97 pesos.

Pagaphone Smart Pay delivered 6 thousand 201.60 pesos, charged for commission of 10 dollars, with an exchange rate of 18.24 pesos.

The remittance company that delivered the least was Sigue (5,860.65 pesos), with 9.66 dollars for commission and exchange of 17.22 pesos.

Western Union followed with 6 thousand 063.66 pesos, with 8 dollars for commission and change of 17.73 pesos.

Deposit on account

Ulink paid more by delivering 6,289.50 pesos (for the average shipment of 350 dollars), with no commission charge and an exchange rate of 17.97 pesos.

Moneygram gave 6 thousand 222.42 pesos, with a commission of 1.99 dollars and change of 17.88 pesos.

Pangea Money Transfer paid 6 thousand 087.02 pesos, commission charge of 3.95 dollars, exchange rate of 17.59 pesos.

In this same service, the one that paid the least was Follow (5 thousand 860.65 pesos), with a commission of 9.66 dollars and an exchange rate of 17.22 pesos.

In the accumulated of the last 12 months of remittances it was located in 58 thousand 997.62 million dollarsa new record high and rising for 33 consecutive months, according to data from Grupo Financiero Base.

