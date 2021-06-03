ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

Especially during the pandemic, many have resorted to Amazon – some have also had strange experiences. A picture of a customer is used here as an example.

Munich – When the postman rings twice … or not at all. Contactless delivery of parcels has become a habit since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s just stupid if you sit at home and wait for the order and still nobody rings the bell. If you really can’t find anyone, the messengers get creative and look for hiding places.

Amazon messenger: creative or bad?

Usually you have specified a storage location, often the packages are placed in front of the door. A storage location is quickly selected so that the customer receives his goods and the courier can quickly continue his route at the same time. A picture of a customer amuses some people who have probably already had similar experiences.

With “Amazon has hidden a package” the customer provides his “search image” for the Twitter user *. The answers are just as creative as the supplier’s hiding place. “Who is supposed to find that?” Adds one ironically. “Isn’t Easter again in just under 12.5 months?” Writes one with the reference to the Easter egg hunt.

Amazon hid a package. pic.twitter.com/aMGdBtxJlh – Marc Haber (@Zugschlus) June 2, 2021

Amazon hiding place: “Probably smarter than you think at first glance”

“What are you not at home either,” one criticized the photographer with a wink. And one of them doesn’t think the messenger is as stupid as one might assume at first glance: “Really packed under the doormat? Probably smarter than you think at first. ”Another recognized it right away:“ Noooooooo, you don’t see that ”- and adds a laughing emoji.

A garden owner in East Westphalia was also amazed when he looked in front of his patio door. There because suddenly there was an SUV that rushed unchecked through the front yard *.