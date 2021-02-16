Running experts say that “running is much more than moving your legs.” Or, at least, it’s not just that. You need technique and endurance, yes, but also strength and flexibility, two qualities that runners do not always include in their work routines and that are essential to improve performance, speed and avoid injuries. Well, one of the disciplines that most helps people who run to improve in all these parameters is yoga, perhaps one of the last options that many runners would pass through their heads to improve their marks. However, the latest studies point to this modality as the perfect dance partner for runners. «Yoga and running are very similar and can feed into each other. Both are meditations in motion. In one you flow on a mat and in the other you move with each stride. The mind is focused and concentrated, ”says yoga instructor and former athlete Irene Alda.

An explanation shared by many sports professionals, such as the Catalan Núria Chalamanch, a graduate in Sports Sciences from the University of Greenwich (London) and a collaborator of the high performance centers of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​as well as an athlete and also a yoga instructor. In his case, the combination of both disciplines has been a “natural evolution”, since he has been running since he was eleven years old and his parents are yoga teachers. She was the first professional to teach combined ‘run and yoga’ classes (45 minutes for each discipline) seven years ago and has not stopped since. “It is a very well compensated activity because it stimulates and keeps the body and mind healthy. Its regular practice tones the muscles of the body, activates the proper functioning of the organs and minimizes all the symptoms of stress (anxiety, insomnia, headache) while providing a lot of energy and inner calm. There is no doubt that yoga helps you run better. You are more agile, more flexible and much less contractured, which is essential for a long-distance athlete, ”he explains.

“We all know that running is great for improving our cardio level, but … What about strength? When I was racing I hated gym days until I discovered yoga, ”admits Alda, who teaches specific workshops for runners. One of the strengths of yoga is precisely that it strengthens the muscles through isometric exercises –Maintenance of a position for a long time– and isotonic –Dynamic movements–, in addition to “working the fascia” (the tissue that covers the muscles) and “maintaining healthy joint mobility”. “If you climb hills easily, yoga can be very appropriate as part of your strength program,” advises Irene Alda.

Improved flexibility is another of the “great benefits” of practicing yoga, the instructors agree. A runner hits the ground about 800 times per kilometer, with an impact force of two or three times that of his own body, hence back and knee injuries are the order of the day among runners. “And the lack of hip flexibility is behind many of them. Practicing asanas (postures) that improve this quality will not only allow you to have a greater range of motion and a longer stride, but it will also prevent injuries ”, adds Irene Alda.

But not everything is physical. The body also needs the “balance and concentration” that yoga brings. «In this way, you will be able to run more kilometers, faster and with less physical and mental effort. For example, if when you run you concentrate on the footprint and the terrain or on how you are oriented in space, you will avoid falls and twists ».

Breathing techniques



Next step, breathing. “This is the greatest connection point between both sports, because it sets the pace for a yoga practice and also for a race. The difference? The technique ”, they explain in Theclassyoga Madrid. «In a class we usually always breathe through the nostrils and in an intense way, which means that, over time, our respiratory capacity increases considerably and that makes breathing in the race also benefit», They add. Known as Kapalabhati or fire breathing technique «It is ideal before a race, as it is very invigorating for both the body and the mind. In addition, it creates heat and that makes us feel prepared in some way. Broadly speaking, it consists of “inhaling through the nose while inflating the abdomen and also exhaling through the nose while deflating it. They are short, energetic and rhythmic exhalations », explains instructor Lucía Liencres.

If you want to regain some steam after a race, then “the best option is viloma annuloma breathing. This is an alternate technique that requires some practice. With the right thumb he covers the right nostril; with the little finger and the ring finger, the left. Index and heart fold inward. Start by covering the right nostril and expel all the air through the left. Then, inhale from the left for three seconds, open the right nostril, cover the left and exhale from the right for six seconds. And on the contrary. Inhale through the right for three seconds, open the left nostril, cover the right and exhale through the left for six seconds. The goal is to make the exhale last twice as long as the inhale to relax ourselves.

As for the types of yoga most suitable for runners, experts highlight the Power yoga and Vinyasa yoga. «They are very demanding modalities. They make you sweat and increase your cardiorespiratory capacity, but in a very different way than when you run. In addition, isometric exercises are carried out that help develop the strength that is needed later on the asphalt or track. If, on the contrary, what is sought is to improve the ability of our muscles to improve their range of motion, a very good option is the Yin yoga, a modality that helps runners to loosen the blocks that a race entails. These classes usually focus on the lower part of the body, so it is ideal for this type of training, since the most shortened area of ​​runners is precisely the hamstrings. Of course, it is recommended to do a yin class a week and always on the rest day to avoid the injuries that stretching the muscle can cause just after training “, they specify in Theclassyoga.