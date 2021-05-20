googletag.pubads (). definePassback (‘/ 138871148 / tierragamer.mw.1×1.vslider’, [1, 1]) .setClickUrl (“%% CLICK_URL_UNESC %%”). set (“page_url”, “https://www.tierragamer.com/”) .display ();

Not everything is Call of duty or Battlefield As for FPS, there are also other exponents that appeared at the same time and that are still remembered by many players. Among them appears TimeSplitters, a title that was developed at the time by Free Radical Design and published by Eidos Interactive.

Now, the reason we touched on this topic is the following, based on the information available, TimeSplitters it could come back very soon and from the hand of the same development team.

Deep silver, a European publisher that has grown in recent years, has just announced that it will reform Radical Design in a new internal studio and with the purpose of bringing back the franchise of TimeSplitters, as fans have been asking for a long time.

‘You asked and we listened. We have worked on the plans for a return to the TimeSplitters franchise and we are delighted to tell you that we are preparing a new development studio for Deep Silver to do so.‘says the Tweet.

‘Free Radical Design is being revamped and will be led by industry veterans and TimeSplitters, Steve Ellis and David Doak. This is an exciting first step in the process; development of a new game has not started yet and we will tell you when we have more news to share‘the statement ended.

Will it be a new TimeSplitter or the reboot of the franchise?

It is worth remembering that, at the time, TimeSplitters 4 It was in development, but, finally, the project did not go ahead. Now, let’s not lose sight of the fact that due to the lack of information about the project, we don’t know if the fourth installment is in development or, failing that, a restart.

In addition, Deep silver He has done a good job of bringing back or restarting franchises. It is thanks to them that many THQ titles are alive and the theme of TimeSplitters it could be that opportunity that many fans have been waiting for a long time.

In what happens, because it is a confirmed case, we will have to wait a little for the development to march to know what can happen to TimeSplitters. Hopefully the Free Radical Design team delivers a satisfying job for all fans.

