









Richard Otto and Robbert van Loon wrote the book in 2015 Gone Brands, about Dutch brands that had ceased to exist since 1970. They chose 1970 as the start date because that’s when the formation of retail chains started and many locally known traders were bought up one by one, says Otto. ,,And we also only wanted to talk about brands that people still have a feeling for. A cigar or cognac brand from the year cork, so to speak, should be forgotten as far as we are concerned.”

The book has been out of print for a long time, but brands keep disappearing ever since. So they now make a list every year. “To not just let the most beautiful Dutch brands disappear from our collective memory.” Below is their 2021 selection. Disclaimer: Like everything in life, corona didn’t make this any easier either. “In 2020 there have been fewer bankruptcies than in any other year since the beginning of this century, and this year seems to be the case again,” says Otto. A consequence of the government support that companies receive. But still, these beautiful brands are no longer there. Lest we forget:

dane Supermarkets

An old-fashioned family business that has been overtaken by time. After 88 years, the family came to the conclusion at the beginning of this year that the brand would have to invest (too) heavily in the coming years to make the chain future-proof. For example, it lagged behind other supermarket brands in online and logistics. The family did not like this investment, so the stores were put up for sale. Albert Heijn, Vomar Voordeelmarkt and DekaMarkt attracted a diverse group of buyers. Of the eighty Deen stores, 38 have been converted into Albert Heijn, 23 into Vomar and 19 into DekaMarkt. At the end of November, the last Deen branch in Heemskerk closed and the former slogan ‘not a day without a Deen’ is definitively no longer valid.

BankGiro Lottery

Exactly sixty years after it was founded, the BankGiro Loterij was suddenly over this year. The lottery, in which your lottery number partly consisted of the last digits of your (BankGiro) account number, attracted about 600,000 monthly participants at that time. The opening of the (online) gambling market was an important reason to merge two lotteries and to continue under the banner of the young lottery brother De VriendenLoterij. With this, the parent company hopes to be able to compete better against the new players in the gambling market. The BankGiro Loterij joined the Nationale Postcode Loterij and the VriendenLoterij in 2002. Since its inception in 1961, the brand has been the first charity lottery in the country to fight for the preservation of cultural heritage in the Netherlands. Since 2002, the brand has given more than a billion euros to museums, cultural funds, music venues and other cultural projects. Under the VriendenLoterij, it continues to support the cultural sector, which has been hit hard by corona.

relationship planet

In times of distancing and social bubbles, dating does drop a bit, as also noted Relatieplanet.nl, once the largest dating platform in the Netherlands with 1.1 million accounts in 2005. However, it was not only the corona restrictions that killed the brand this year. For years, the brand has faced fierce competition from popular, often also free, apps such as Inner Circle, Tinder and Happn. And although the Dutch dating market is estimated at tens of millions of euros, the piece of the pie became too small for Relatieplanet. The love between brand and users seemed to be over for a while and user numbers had already fallen to just 75,000 in 2019. On July 1, all profiles were deleted and the site went offline.

The cover of the very last Viva. © DPG Media



Viva

Precisely in a year of women’s quotas and gender neutrality, the ‘magazine for the emancipated woman’ came out of the printing press for the last time. Since last summer, magazine Viva disappeared. The first issue appeared almost fifty years ago as a successor to the more civilized Eva. ‘Bye knitting stocking, bye nagging stocking. In Viva your time is over’, says the typical statement in the first issue. Viva created a new women’s voice in which emancipation, work and sex could be discussed freely. In 2008, the magazine launched the Viva 400, a list of the four hundred most successful Dutch women under 38 as a counterpart to the Quote 500. Actually, publisher DPG Media – also publisher of this site – also wanted the popular online forum of Viva to ban. However, there was so much resistance that the women’s forum founded in 1999, one of the oldest of its kind, is still being kept in the air and gives the brand a little bit of raison d’être.

Scratch Travel

Spyker CEO Victor Muller. © ANP

After two years of travel restrictions, it will come as no surprise that the first brands have also flown out in the travel industry. The travel agency Kras Reizen, founded in 1922 by Johan Kras, is one such brand. The brand was already taken over by the German travel giant TUI in 1999, but they allowed the strong brand name Kras to be 99 years old. This year, however, TUI found it necessary to focus only on its own brand name in the future, in order to reduce costs and increase its own efficiency. In recent years, Kras mainly offered international group travel, but in the distant past it was still known as a line carrier that brought soldiers from the army to the bases in West Germany and workers from Brabant to the ports of Rotterdam.

Spyker

During its existence, Spyker has undoubtedly sold the fewest, but most desirable products from this entire list. Spyker Cars was a Dutch manufacturer of exclusive sports cars with the beautiful motto ‘nulla tenaci invia est via’. The translation from Latin: ‘No road is impassable for persevering’. Volhouders also needed the brand, because creditors have been after entrepreneur Victor Muller for some time. He spent years trying to keep the brand afloat, although it hasn’t produced a car for over ten years. Even though Spyker NV was declared bankrupt this year, Muller has already proven more than once that Spyker is not simply given up. Whether the brand will disappear permanently or will return in another form will have to be seen in the coming years, but for now we foresee that we will see Spyker more in history than in the future.

hit newspaper

With only eight pages, in 1975 The National Hit Parade Newspaper launched. The magazine was distributed through music stores to promote the hit list of the same name, the Nationale Hitparade. At that time, that list was in fierce competition with the Dutch Top 40. Two years later, the free newspaper was converted to the paid weekly version that we know as the hit newspaper. With the latest pop news and answers to letters to the editor with pressing questions such as: ‘can you get pregnant from kissing?’ Since 2017, the brand has existed as an online platform and only released a paper special six times a year. This has come to an end this summer. Also the sisters cosmogirl and girlz were phased out by publisher Audax Publishing. On the same day, publisher Hearst announced that it would stop with titles such as Esquire, ElleFood and tax. And Linda’s too L’Homo was printed for the last time.

Stew

© Hotspot



With a ‘clever mix of avant-garde fashion, innovative design and local art’, Hutspot has offered creative entrepreneurs and start-up brands a pop-up platform since 2012. This made it one of the first concept stores in the Netherlands. In addition to shopping, you could also play a game, drink coffee or go to the hairdresser. The concept was a hit from the start and Hutspot opened new branches at a rapid pace, until disaster struck with corona. Just in 2019, three more stores were opened, a new expensive back office system was purchased and, with the gamble on growth, more staff was hired. All buffers had been used up with this, so that it was knocked out at the first blows of the crisis. The plug was pulled ourselves because ‘with 330 different suppliers and brands and 80 employees we could still muddle through, but that would only make things worse.’ A relaunch under the Dille & Kamille store chain, which did emerge well from the corona crisis, seemed to offer hope for two branches in Eindhoven and Amsterdam at the beginning of 2021, but a few months later the doors were finally locked there too.

rail tender

Another travel brand that did not survive the corona pandemic is Railtender, the well-known trolley full of coffee, soft drinks, snacks and of course filled cookies for train passengers. Between 1993 and 2004 the trolley was still a permanent fixture on all Dutch Intercity trains. After this, owner Albron started looking for more flexible forms, including a walking employee who served the travelers with a backpack. The Railtender trolley therefore had some practical objections in the increasingly full trains. For example, the Railtender had to be hoisted up in double-decker aircraft with a lift. In 2019, NS once again renewed the formula and also added sandwiches and wraps to the range. However, that service was abruptly stopped again in March 2020 due to corona. At the beginning of 2021, it was announced that the service will be definitively deployed.

Route Mobile

At the beginning of this year, the brand that had been aiming to support the ANWB market leader since 2004 has passed away after fifteen years. The roadside assistance provider will announce this on the website in January. Route Mobiel offered the same services as the well-known Wegenwacht, but a lot cheaper. In order to keep this profitable, the brand opted for a construction in which it no longer took to the road with its own vehicles and mechanics, but made use of a network of existing car salvage and garage companies. In the event of a breakdown on the road, your car was towed to a nearby garage to be repaired, while ANWB mechanics try to solve as much as possible on site. From the very first marketing campaign, Route Mobiel chose the frontal attack on the ANWB. A counter-reaction was therefore inevitable. For example, she labeled Route Mobiel as little more than a tow-away service. It also led to a lawsuit between the two, because the house style and color scheme of Route Mobiel were very similar to those of the ANWB. Route Mobiel, on the other hand, argued that ANWB had all kinds of hidden costs. This is how you were standard ‘stuck’ to a subscription to the ANWB magazine Champion. A magazine that, according to Route Mobiel, ‘nobody’ would read and therefore cost you unnecessarily. After years of swagger and struggle, Route Mobiel has now been quietly housed and cleaned up by the (new) owner Nationale Nederlanden.

Chiquita’s Sex Paradise

The honorary title for most exciting disappearance in this year’s list of missing brands is undoubtedly Chiquita’s Sex Paradise. Due to the lack of international tourists, the store in the Amsterdam Red Light District was considerably stripped down in bankruptcy. Erotic entrepreneur Erwin Cok simultaneously closed four branches of his Erotic Discount Centers. With this, however, a stock of sex articles worth 350,000 euros also disappeared. According to the entrepreneur, it had those stocks as collateral, in exchange for a loan provided in 2020, and the goods have been ‘properly secured’. The curator thought the business smelled bad, because the articles were removed from the stores shortly before the bankruptcy. The investigation is still ongoing.

