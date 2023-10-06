An EV from the time just before the EV ball started rolling. A somewhat failed experiment that you can still buy!

There are several reasons why the world is currently fully committed to EVs. The main reason, of course, is that zero-emission cars sound like a dream for the environment. Another reason is because electric cars are now a lot less disastrous to use than they once were. The tipping point is largely due to the Tesla Model S and the accessible Supercharger network that gradually appeared.

The ball started rolling

So from 2013 onwards, EVs were popping up like mushrooms. Tesla was the first EV that was not a disaster to own, but certainly not the first EV. Not only has electric propulsion been on the ‘perfect alternative propulsion’ list for decades, you could also buy a (limited) number of EVs just before the Model S. The Roadster, which Tesla created in the first place. But the Nissan Leaf was also an early adopter. And what about the completely forgotten Th!nk City? And then there was the trio of Peugeot, Citroën and Mitsubishi.

Peugeot, Citroen and Mitsubishi

Peugeot and Citroën had an alliance with Mitsubishi. This resulted, for example, in the SUV trio 4007, C-Crosser and Outlander, and later the smaller SUV trio 4008, C4 Aircross and ASX. The three also saw potential in working together for a small electric city car. These became the identical triplets Peugeot iOn, Citroën C-Zero and Mitsubishi i-MiEV. We now find one of the middle ones on Marktplaats, just to refresh your memory.

Proportions

What is immediately striking: you may think you are dealing with a car that is much larger than, for example, those other triplets from PSA and a Japanese: 107/C1/Aygo. Yet the Citroën C-Zero is only 50 mm longer than a C1. At 150 mm, it is a lot narrower, which makes the proportions rather elongated. The same deception is created by the wheels being placed as far as possible in the corners of the car.

This does provide an advantage that we increasingly see with EVs: the Citroën C-Zero is spacious on the inside for its external dimensions. Because there is no need for a large engine in the front, the hood and space are tiny and the dashboard can move very far forward. These dimensions were determined by Mitsubishi, which was able to sell the car in Japan as a Kei Car. In any case, Mitsubishi probably had the most say in this collaboration.

Basic

You can also see this in the interior. Citrophiles will hardly recognize what comes from other Citroëns, since almost everything you touch comes from the shelves of Mitsubishi. We only recognize the head unit of the radio from other Citroëns and it is somewhat unfortunately cemented into the dashboard. But we can almost say: be happy that you get a radio.

The C-Zero (and the iOn and i-MiEV) had to remain affordable. Thanks to the then extremely expensive EV parts, this was about as cheap as it was going to get. A completely plastic interior with a set of garden chairs and a radio. In a C1 you take that for granted, after all you only paid 8,000 euros for a new C1 at the time. You quickly paid 35,000 euros for a C-Zero. This copy cost 35,164 euros new. For that money you also bought an Audi A4 1.8T (B8).

load

Still not a disaster of course, because at the time electric driving was still so encouraged that you received all kinds of discounts and it could therefore become cheaper. The real problem was in practice and charging/range. Multi-phase charging was something you could write on your stomach at the time and you often had to hang on to the plug for hours to get some extra percentages. Theoretically, according to Citroën, you would then have traveled about 130 kilometers. In practice you can half that on a bad day and even if everything goes well, 100 kilometers is an achievement. That’s fine for one trip around town per day, but no more. You can forget about medium distances and that actually only makes this Citroën C-Zero ideal as a side car. And if you consider that you could also buy a well-decorated Citroën C5 Break for 35,000 euros, the business case for the C-Zero is not very good.

To buy

In 2023, already twelve years after this somewhat failed experiment, you can buy a Citroën C-Zero. There are 4 on Marktplaats and also 4 identical Peugeot iOns. The prices are now not too bad. Well, 6,450 euros is not dirt cheap, but it is 29,000 euros less than the new price. Nowadays it might just work out as a side car, since you still don’t pay road tax and the like. However, the charging times and range are still not very good, so you have to know what you are getting into. A nice reminder of the time when EVs were still a kind of experiment that got out of hand and even if the execution wasn’t great, at least PSA and Mitsubishi tried. You can buy this white C-Zero from 2011 with 51,628 km on the odometer at marketplace.

