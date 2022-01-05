Some years ago MTV it transmitted a series of programs much remembered by all who grew up in the nineties. One of the most remembered was Beavis and Butt-Head which portrayed the lives of this pair of homonymous adolescents whose humor was more focused on an adult audience.

Beavis and Butt-Head It was a great success for the channel so they decided to give it eight seasons that broadcast 222 episodes. In addition, spin-offs such as Would give, comics, video games and a movie that was released in theaters in 1996. Although they have been absent for a long time, it seems that puberty will be back, already with a few years on.

Beavis and Butt-Head are already preparing their return

With the arrival of the streaming service Paramount + It seems that the chain seeks to take advantage of nostalgia. He already gave us the ‘revival’ of icarly and it seems that his next goal will be nothing more and nothing less than Beavis and Butt-Head who could come back with a new movie and maybe a series. We will have to wait for more details.

What is a fact is that we will see them again, since their creator Mike judge I assure this through your account Twitter. In a recent post commented that he is preparing a movie “and much more” for the streaming service. In addition, the news was accompanied by a couple of illustrations by Beavis and Butt-Head that show them as all middle-aged men.

Since February 2021 Paramount + had announced that they were working on a new movie about Beavis and Butt-Head, but did not give more details. The drawings of Mike judge they give us a small idea of ​​what we could see, since it seems that he chose to portray them as if time had not passed in vain for them.

Perhaps we will find a story focused on empathizing with those who saw the original show and surely they are already at a similar age. At the moment there are not many details about the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, although it is likely that we will see it during this year. Now there is only the question of what its creator was referring to when he mentioned that he was ‘preparing much more’. Will we have a new season?

For more news like this, we recommend:

[Fuente]