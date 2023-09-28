It would be difficult to find someone who doesn’t know ‘Shrek’, the green ogre who stole the hearts of children and adults on the big screen. It would also be more than difficult to find someone who also does not know of the existence of his donkey, a character so charismatic that in addition to winning the affection of all the spectators, he provoked laughter from all those who attended the cinema or enjoyed one of the highest-grossing animated films demanded by the public.

How can we also forget Puss in Boots, who joined the green family in the second film of the saga, led by ‘Shrek’ and ‘Fiona’. Well, if you are one of their biggest fans or even if you only have fleeting memories of the first work, from this October 13 it is possible to enter his world. Literally, but without turning green.

The accommodation booking website Airbnb will rent out the swamp from the movie ‘Shrek’ where the family lived so that anyone who wishes can stay during the weekend of October 27 to 29 in the ‘Shrek’ swamp, located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands for free. The room will be available to rent from October 13 and will be for a maximum of three guests, who will be able to enjoy all the corners of a movie location for two nights.

During their stay, those who are lucky enough to spend a weekend in this ancient refuge for fairy-tale creatures will be able to relax by the light of candles, made from the ear wax of the most famous ogre in cinema. You can also taste a ‘parfait’, ‘Asno’s’ favorite dessert. Those three guests who come to the area will be able to tell stories around the campfire until late into the night, fill their bellies with a stack of fresh waffles in the morning and, as expected, enjoy maximum privacy in the bathroom. of ‘Shrek’.

It is the perfect retreat for those seeking solitude and tranquility. Also for those who love the cinematographic work and the details of the world of the green family. An oasis of mud, moss and murky waters to feel comfortable and enjoy life in a village surrounded by its natural treasures. Starting at 6:00 p.m. this coming October 13, the ‘Shrek’ swamp can be your home.